JLR returns Defender to competition past with new Trophy Edition

Latest special edition coincides with the newly named Defender Challenge that kicks-off next year in association with the Tusk conservation programme.

JLR has taken inspiration from the G4 Challenge and Camel Trophy with the new Defender Trophy Edition. Image: JLR

JLR has unveiled its latest special edition Defender that celebrates that only past events like the G4 Challenge and Camel Trophy, but its partnership with the Tusk conservation programme.

Changes

Now available as a limited edition based on the Defender 110 D350 X-Dynamic SE, the Trophy Edition takes the name of the latter event, but without the obvious reference to its former sponsor.

Available in two colours, Deep Sandglow Yellow or Keswick Green, the Trophy’s unique exterior additions consist of gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, gloss black wheel arch cladding, darkened front and rear scuffplates, special Trophy badges, a black bonnet and additional black finishes on the recovery hooks, brake calipers and side body moulds.

Trophy can be had in two colours, the depicted hue being Keswick Green. Image: JLR

As standard, the otherwise optional accessories, the roof rack, side-mounted storage boxes, snorkel, mud flaps and deployable side ladder, are all included from the start.

Crossbeam that across the dashboard has been colour-matched with the selected body colour. Image: JLR

Inside, the, crossbeam which runs the width of the passenger’s side dashboard, has been colour matched with the selected body colour, and illuminated Trophy treadplates fitted upon entry. Ebony Windsor leather rounds the interior off.

Same power

Up front, the Defender Trophy Edition remains mechanically unchanged from the X-Dynamic SE, meaning as is outputs of 257kW/700Nm from the 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six turbodiesel engine.

Trophy treadplates feature upon entry. Image: JLR

Sending the amount of twist to all four wheels once again falls to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Defender Trophy event

Now available, the Trophy’s arrival coincides with the revived Defender Trophy, of which applications close on 31 July.

Trophy badge has been placed on the outer edge of the dashboard. Image: JLR

A process of regional eliminations in 50 countries will then take place, until the event final kicks-off next year in Africa in co-operation with Tusk.

As in the original Camel Trophy, teams will be put through a series of challenges involving physical, driving and ingenuity.

Trophy decal has been placed on the C-pillar. Image: JLR

Submissions can be done via the link – www.landrover.co.za/defender/defender-trophy/index.html.

Price

The Defender Trophy Edition meanwhile carries a price tag of R2 085 600, which includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

