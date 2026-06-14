Jetour adds hybrid fuel efficiency to award winning T1

The Jetour T1 has welcomed a more powerful and fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid derivative to the range.

Jetour entered the country less than two years ago with their five-seater Dashing and seven-seater X70 Plus. These two models received a lukewarm reception and never lit the sales charts up.

Car of the Year

But this all changed last year when Jetour unveiled its boxy T1 and T2 SUVs. These the public have fallen in love with. Sales numbers for the T Series exceeded 4 587 unit in the past 6 months alone, making Jetour one of the fastest growing brands in the country.

While also becoming the first Chinese manufacturer to pick up the South African Car of Year title with the T2.

DC fast charging capable of charging from 30% to 80% in just 27 minutes. Picture: Supplied.

Electrification introduced

Looking to capitalise on the success of the combustion engine range of the T Series, Jetour have introduced the T1 and T2 plug-in hybrid. And it was the T1 PHEV i-DM that I spent a week driving around.

From a styling point of view, nothing has changed, except for a PHEV badge. Jetour are happy to keep the bold, boxy appeal of the Jetour T1 as is.

And the T1 remains a modern SUV with a distinctive rugged edge, which is complemented by signature lighting elements, premium wheel designs, and a panoramic glass sunroof.

Inside, it is also business as usual. The Jetour T1 i-DM offers a tech-forward cabin experience.

This means you get dual-screen displays with seamless connectivity, wireless charging, and ambient lighting alongside a high-end audio system and advanced infotainment for a truly connected drive.

Multiple selectable driving modes, including A dedicated EV and HEV mode. Picture: Supplied

Adding power and performance

But it’s the new stuff you want to know about. The extra power and torque. The performance. And the fuel consumption of the Jetour T1 i-DM

The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine only produces 110 kW of power and 220 Nm of torque. But the addition of an 18.4 kWh lithium battery into the mix, which powers an electric motor, changes this equation dramatically.

The electric motor helps to drive power down to the front wheels via a single dedicated hybrid transmission. The new numbers on the table are 250 kW and 530 Nm. This Jetour T1 i-DM now has some serious hustle about it.

There is none of that annoying Chinese throttle calibration thing going on. The power is instant, with the 0-100 km/h dash being done in 8.5 seconds. While the electronic speed limiter of 180 km/h kicks in long before the 1km mark.

Use the Jetour T1 i-DM as a PHEV should be used to save massively on your fuel bill: Picture: Supplied

Fuel consumption winner

For me, this is the most important reason for buying a plug-in hybrid vehicle like the Jetour T1 i-DM. Fuel efficiency. It is a no brainer that it is far cheaper to use electricity to drive your car than it is to use fuel.

The battery size is 18.4 kWh, as mentioned, and is claimed to offer 100 km of pure electric range. But the reality is that you will get around 75 km. This was enough for me to do most of my daily commuting without using any fuel.

My not so bright adult children used the car over the weekend and was just too lazy to plug it in at our very convenient home wall box charger. The net result was that they spent most of their time driving on expensive fuel with a hint of battery.

The claim from Jetour is a mere 1.1-litres per 100 km, and a range of 1200 km from a 70-litre tank of fuel. Don’t be them. Where I was paying R75 to do 75 km, they were happy to pay double that at R150 to do 75 km.

If you are not going to plug your car in when it is at home or at the office, making use of the savings on offer, then buy an ordinary combustion engine-only car, because a PHEV is also dull and slow when it does not have any charge in reserve to give the full output of the vehicle.

The Jetour T1 i-DM cabin is designed to enhance connectivity, convenience and entertainment. Picture: Supplied

Worthy winner

It is easy to see why the Jetour T Series is such a winner with consumers. The car has that chunky look that so many desire. It has all the luxury and specs in the world. And now with the addition of a battery, it hauls too.

Pricing and warranty

The Jetour T1i-DM is backed by a comprehensive ownership package that includes a seven-year / 200 000 km vehicle warranty, a seven-year / 75 000 km service plan, an eight-year / 160 000 km battery warranty and an extensive ten-year / 1 000 000 km engine warranty.