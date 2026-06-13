BYD Atto 8 might seat seven, but it sure ain’t no mommy wagon

Chinese performance plug-in hybrid sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

As the majority of Chinese cars we sample fit into a tight space ranging from compact crossovers to medium-sized SUVs, the arrival of the BYD Atto 8 was a welcome change.

This plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in flagship Performance DM-p AWD guise is no ordinary SUV. Apart from featuring every bell and whistle set in the type of plushness only associated with premium heritage brands in the past, it packs serious punch as its name suggests. And yet these attributes only support the Atto 8’s real coup de grâce: its seven-seat layout.

The Atto 8’s ability to seat seven occupants isn’t an afterthought either. Legroom in the third row is on par with its rivals, if not better, as the car’s overall length indicates. At 5 040mm, the BYD Atto 8 is 115mm longer than a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, 87mm longer than a Volvo XC90 and only 32mm shorter than an Audi Q7.

BYD Atto 8 oozes comfort

Rear passengers benefit from a host of vents, cup holders and USB ports. Occupants in the seconds row even have the luxury of heated, cooled and massaging seats that is offered in the front.

The BYD Atto 8 Performance DM-p AWD rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

With the third row up, boot space is a very practical 270 litres. This number increases to a massive 960 with the third row folded forward into the floor.

Up front, a 15.6-inch infotainment screen with 21-speaker high-fidelity audio system takes centre stage in a cabin finished in classy black leather and bamboo-wood trim. Standard are a wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and electric tailgate.

BYD’s Level 2+ DiPilot 300 driver-assistance technology means that the Atto 8 is equipped with every safety system known to man. What is enough to drive man to drink or insanity is the very obnoxious sound of the indicator.

Packing a punch

If the Atto 8’s space and spec sheet don’t bowl you over first, its powertrain will. Powering this PHEV is a combination of a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, 35.6kWh battery and two electric motors. The result Is a very impressive 359kW of power and 675Nm of torque. The twist goes to all four corners via dedicated hybrid transmission.

The 15.6-inch infotainment system takes centre stage. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

You can match this kind of power in a seven-seater in other stables, but most definitely not at the Atto 8’s sticker of R1 259 900. In fact, you’ll will struggle to find a like-for-like rival at under two bar.

BYD claims the Atto 8 will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.9 seconds. We did not run it against the clock, but have no reason not to believe them. Let’s just say acceleration is brisk enough to ensure that you’ll never be late again for a school run.

BYD’s impressive credentials

While BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, might not yet have a local footprint the size of some other Chinese carmakers, they know thing or two about electrified powertrains. And speed. Not only is BYD the world’s biggest producer of new energy vehicles, but its electric hypercar the Yangwang U9 Xtreme last year set the speed record for the world’s fastest production car when it was clocked at 496km/h.

The Atto 8’s electric range is 130km. This should mean few visits to the petrol pumps if you charge the PHEV at home every night. Should you start tapping into the fuel tank, the claimed consumption is 7.8 litres per 100km. We averaged around 9L/100km during a week in the SUV, which is a very decent number for a performance car.

The second row can slide forward to create more legroom in the third row. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

What The Citizen Motoring like about the Atto 8 is that while retractable door handles and 19-inch black alloys complements it attractive exterior styling, its not overly flashy for the beast its underneath the bonnet. We what can easily be perceived as just another mommy wagon will shatter many egos when the lights turn green.

BYD Atto 8 for the win

While Chinese cars have in general takes away sales from volume selling model in heritage stables, this SUV is also set to give premium brands sleepless nights. It is a lot of car that offers excellent value for money.

The BYD Atto 8 is sold standard with five-year/100 000km factory warranty and five-year/100 000km maintenance plan. Covering the hybrid battery is an eight-year/ 200 000km warranty.