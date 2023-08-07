More attainable Isuzu MU-X 1.9 priced as new range starter

By Charl Bosch

Announced at the introduction of the incrementally updated model in May this year, Isuzu has officially confirmed price and specification details of the new entry-level 1.9-litre engine MU-X.

Stacking up

A unit available in Isuzu’s Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport rival since its world debut three years ago, the mill, affixed with the BluePower moniker in Thailand but not South Africa, develops 110kW/350Nm and is hooked solely to a six-speed automatic gearbox with drive going to the rear wheels only.

Carried over, without change, from the locally-assembled D-Max bakkie the 1.9 supplements the 4JJ3-TCX DDI 3.0-litre turbodiesel available since launch last year and delivers the same power but 50Nm less torque than the Fortuner’s 2.4 GD-6, while also being 54kW/150Nm down on the 2.0-litre bi-turbo that motivates the Everest XLT and Sport.

Spec

Given its intended positioning, and unlike the 3.0-litre available across all of the respective trim levels, Isuzu has restricted the 1.9 to the LS grade that opens the MU-X range off.

LS means the MU-X rides on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard. Picture: Isuzu

This means standard specification comprises 18-inch alloy wheels, bi-LED headlights, leather upholstery, a six-speaker sound system, electric front seats and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also included is cruise control, electric mirrors, a reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, plus the following:

LS means the standard fitting of the smaller seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: Isuzu

rain sense wipers;

rear air-conditioning vents;

Hill Start Assist;

Electronic Stability Control;

Brake Override Accelerator Control;

Trailer Sway Control;

Hill Descent Control;

As with the rest of the MU-X range, the 1.9 DDI LS comes standard with a rear diff-lock while offering a ground clearance of 235mm, wading depth of 800mm and two-rating for a braked trailer of 3 500kg.

Colours and price

In total, buyers can choose from a colour palette of eight hues; Dolomite White, Onyx Black, Splash White, Mercury Silver, Sapphire Blue, Red Spinel and the new Norwegian Blue that replaces Santos Blue.

As with the rest of the MU-X range, the 1.9 LS’s sticker price includes both a five-year/120 000km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000km service plan.

MU-X 1.9 DDI LS AT – R708 000

MU-X 3.0 DDI LS AT – R800 000

MU-X 3.0 DDI LS 4×4 AT – R885 000

MU-X 3.0 DDI LSE AT – R842 800

MU-X 3.0 DDI LSE 4×4 AT – R927 700

MU-X 3.0 DDI Onyx 4×4 AT – R960 600

