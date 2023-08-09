Celebrating Women’s Day with five cool cars for her

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

In celebration of Women’s Day, The Citizen Motoring has hand-picked a list of five cars that should appeal to most lady drivers.

The whole idea behind a day like today is to celebrate women for the special role they play in society. Therefore our picks are anything but stereotype mommy wagon affairs. It is rather a case of mostly unorthodox choices for them to express themselves in.

Women are often the decision-maker in most households when it comes to purchasing a vehicle. And as we all know, insurers rate them as better drivers. Taken these into consideration, it makes perfect sense that women should choose a ride they like.

Cars for Women’s Day

Here are the five cars we have selected for Women’s Day. In particular order, size or engine performance.

The Suzuki Jimny is one of a kind. Picture: Suzuki

Suzuki Jimny

Unlike men, women are not that big on comparing sizes. They are savvy enough to know you don’t need the biggest, most macho, bulldozing off-roader to go off the beaten track. Therefore the Suzuki Jimny is an obvious choice for Women’s Day.

This retro-styled little 4×4 is literally in a league of its own. It’s a highly capable off-roader that can go anywhere while being equally at home in the city.

The Fiat 500 is a timeless classic. Picture: Fiat

Fiat 500

There are few cars as timeless as the Fiat 500. Despite being all of 16 years old, it holds its age with a fair degree of panache due to its unique styling. It’s a perfect choice for Women’s Day.

Women like it so much, that aftermarket eyelashes stuck above the round headlights was a common sight at once stage. While everyone might not agree over the classiness of such an act, the interior oozes nothing but class. With no stick-ons.

Here retro lines and finishes meet modern day requirements to create something special. In fact, it’s more tasteful and classy than some premium cars can sometimes offer.

There is very little not to like about the Fiat 500. It is one of those cars a woman would want because she wants it. While men might term it as a ”girlie car”, they don’t know what they are missing.

The VW T-Roc is a hot hatch and SUV rolled into one. Picture: VW

VW T-Roc

Boys fighting over whose hot hatch exhaust is the longest is as old as time. Instead of selecting Mzansi’s favourite hot hatch in celebration of Women’s Day, we have taken a slightly different approach.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a crossover SUV with a coupe-styled slanted roof at the back. In other words, it is more practical than a Golf and less mommy wagon than a Tiguan. In other words, the perfect choice for a modern woman making her own choice.

ALSO READ: Refreshed Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line a surprise worth trocking about

The GWM P-Series has elegant touches inside. Picture: GWM

GMW P-Series

Roughly one out of every four new cars sold in South Africa is a bakkie. If one out of every two bakkie buyers is a woman, one in every eight cars on our roads will be a woman in a bakkie. There is a thought to put in your pipe to smoke on Women’s Day.

Bakkies have evolved since the days they seen as noisy, smelly things used for transporting goods from point A to point B. They are now as comfortable and safe as SUVs with up-to-date styling. Instead of going to obvious route, we have gone left-field in choosing the GWM P-Series as our bakkie for women.

While the boys can argue over which of their traditional bakkie brands are the best, women can enjoy the alternative route. The plushness of the P-Series’ cabin highlighted by the diamond pattern stitching on the leather interior should get the stamp of approval from the finer sex.

The Hyundai Kona N is a proven Golf GTI-killer. Picture: Hyundai

Women’s Day GTI-killer

Another left-field pick perfect for Women’s Day. Being a crossover SUV, the Hyundai Kona is not your a-typical pick the kids up at school type of ride.

Its unique styling makes it perfect for this list, as it offers something that is far from conventional SUVs. You will either love it or hate it, making it more likely choice for women. Why? Because unlike men, her decision won’t be affected on whether or not it will earn street credit among her friends.

For the petrolheads among women, the Hyundai Kona N is an even better choice. This performance car has proven itself as a Golf GTI-killer, a feat that should silence the boys for good.