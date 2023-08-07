Mercedes-AMG ‘plotting’ return of V8 in C63 as early as 2026

By Charl Bosch

In a surprise development, Mercedes-AMG is reportedly considering bringing back the V8 engine for the next generation C and E-Class within the next three years.

Backlash over?

Amidst backlash following the debut of the new C63 earlier this year powered by a plug-in hybrid version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder M139 engine found in the A45 S, the unexpected u-turn is also said to have been influenced by BMW’s decision to keep the V8 engine for the next generation M5, in a plug-in hybrid capacity as well, due soon.

Developing a combined 500kW/1 020Nm, 125kW/270Nm more than the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 that powered the W205 generation C63, the hybrid four-cylinder isn’t, however, expected to form part of the new E63 that will downsize to a six-cylinder powerunit, again as a plug-in hybrid.

EU7 friendly development

In making the reveal this past weekend, citing “two independent sources”, US publication Car and Driver alleges the V8 is currently being revised in order to comply with the stringent Euro 7 emissions regulations the Old Continent will make mandatory in 2025.

New C63 has attracted significant criticism for moving from the V8 to a plug-in hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

At the same time, “senior engineers directly involved in the matter” are said by the publication to have indicated that minor changes are required to accommodate the V8 underneath the bonnet of the C-and-E-Class, including the electric motors and battery pack.

Choice of two

While little continues to be known at present, speculation has already started as to which state of power tuning the three-pointed star will opt for when the bent-eight returns.

AMG GT 63 S E-Performance’s plug-in hybrid V8 seems the likely choice for the C63. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

At present, two variants are offered; the first producing 620kW/1 400Nm in the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance and the second developing 590kW/1 430Nm in the S63 E-Performance.

Shown on South African soil at the end of last month as the most powerful production Mercedes-Benz the local market will get next year, the GT 63 S E-Performance’s setup will most likely to be considered for the C63, albeit with less power in order to avoid possible overlapping.

More soon

Unsurprisingly set to be more powerful than the four-cylinder C63, the return of the V8, for now, remains shrouded in mystery, however, expect more rumours and speculative reports to become apparent heading into 2024.

