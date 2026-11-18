Smallest Defender will replace the Discovery Sport and, initially, be offered solely as an EV.

With production of the Discovery Sport set to end next month, JLR has officially confirmed that its successor will be electric and form part of the Defender range when it debuts next year.

EV and hybrid

Reported, but unconfirmed, to be called Defender Sport, the newcomer will become the Defender brand’s smallest model and ride on the new Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform that will also underpin the incoming new Range Rover GT.

A platform largely developed for electric use, the Sport will, however, also feature a hybrid powertrain, though at the moment, it remains unknown whether the setup will be a self-charging or plug-in hybrid configuration.

Don’t call it a Land Rover

Confirming the “Defender Sport” as arriving “by the end of 2027”, initially only in EV form, JLR CEO PB Balaji told Britain’s Autocar that the newcomer will be produced in the United Kingdom as the second all-new model after GT, following JLR’s re-launch of Defender and Discovery as brands three years ago.

A move that saw JLR being rebranded from Jaguar Land Rover, the so-called House of Brands restructuring plan involved the Land Rover name becoming a “trust marque” instead of referring directly to a certain model.

As such, all Defender and Discovery models are now referred to as “Discovery” and “Defender” and not “Land Rover Defender” or “Land Rover Discovery”, similar to Range Rovers being called “Range Rover” and not “Land Rover Range Rover”.

“The reality is Range Rover is a brand and so is Defender. Customers say they own a Range Rover. In luxury, you need absolute clarity”, former JLR Head of Design and Chief Creative Officer, Gerrie McGovern, said three years ago.

“Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography doesn’t give it. We love Land Rover, but there isn’t as much equity as Range Rover, and Defender is increasing massively”.

‘Sport’ will be a “real Defender”

Reiterating McGovern’s comments, Defender and Discovery Managing Director, Mark Cameron, said significant efforts have gone into the Defender brand since the rebranding.

“Our design and engineering teams have created that red line, the circle that every Defender had to have. That’s the DNA,” Autocar quoted him as saying.

“We’ve got a portfolio of one model with several variants, but I’m working seven to 10 years ahead to build out this whole brand portfolio”.

Defender Sport will be positioned below the depicted Defender 90 as the Defender brand’s new entry-level product. Picture: JLR

Forming part of the expanded model line-up, the “Defender Sport” will take up station below the three-door Defender 90, with Cameron stating that work has reached “an advanced stage”.

The executive, however, ruled out claims of the Sport being nothing more than an electric or hybrid Defender 90, saying it has been designed from the ground up with the same “class-leading attributes that make it a Defender”.

“The capability we have in our vehicles carries a penalty that works against you when you think about range for an EV. My job is to make sure we retain Defender’s DNA, otherwise we become another SUV brand, and there are plenty of those”.

Spied

Meanwhile, carscoops.com has obtained spy images of the Defender Sport undergoing testing, showing it retaining the same boxy exterior as the Defender 90, but with proportions similar to the Range Rover Evoque.

JLR’s Baby Defender Sport Is Arriving Next Year: Report – CarScoops: https://t.co/P9CC390iLl – CarScoops (@Carscoop) November 17, 2026

While still heavily disguised, the newcomer’s frontal design bears a close resemblance to that of the Chinese-made Freelander 8, while the squared-off rear is Defender-derived despite the smaller window.

More in the new year

Arriving after the GT, which will become the joint replacement for the Evoque and Velar, no further details of the Defender Sport are still known.

Reported as far back as 2018, with plans of introducing it in 2025, which never materialised, a report from 2023 alleged the Sport measured 4.2 m long, two meters wide and 1.8 m tall, which makes it 0.2 m shorter, 0.1 meters narrower and 0.2 meter shorter than the three-door Evoque.

“It’s an explorer’s vehicle. It’s always pushed boundaries. It’s always physically allowed you to do things no other vehicle can,” JLR’s Director of Marketing, Andrew Bradbury, said at the time.

“It’s about that spirit of embracing the impossible, and it has been like that for 75 years. Even the smallest entrant into the family will embody the rugged, go-anywhere ethos that made the Defender a household name”.

At present, expect a clearer picture of the Defender Sport to emerge throughout 2027.