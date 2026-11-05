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Incoming Range Rover GT will replace Evoque and Velar

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

5 November 2026

04:00 pm

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End of the Velar and Evoque will leave Range Rover with three models going into 2028.

Range Rover replacing Evoque and Velar with new GT

(T-B): Range Rover Velar and Evoque won’t see 2027 out. Pictures: Supplied

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Their respective futures having been in doubt for some time, JLR has reportedly confirmed that both the Range Rover Evoque and Velar will be discontinued by the end of 2027.

End of the road

A move that will trim the Ranger Rover product line-up to two variants initially, the incoming GT will become the joint replacement once it enters production next year.

First teased in July, the GT will be offered with combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains, and become the first model to ride on the brand-new EMA or electrified modular architecture platform.

Range Rover replacing Evoque and Velar with new GT
Range Rover GT will become a production reality, reportedly, in 2027, Picture: JLR

Styled to resemble a coupe, hence its name, but with an interior derived in several areas from the production Jaguar Type 01, the GT has reportedly been billed as more car-like than any other previous Range Rover, with its price tag reported to start around £100 000 (R2 205 160).

This, according to Britain’s Autocar, not only confirms the GT as the Evoque and Velar’s successor but also claims it will become the de facto entry-level model in the previously known Land Rover portfolio.

Range Rover replacing Evoque and Velar with new GT
GT’s interior has more than a few traits derived from the Jaguar Type 01. Picture: JLR

Aside from being positioned below the Range Rover Sport, the GT will eventually take the position of the Discovery Sport, whose production run ends in December and remain on run-out through 2027.

The end of the Evoque will, therefore, be after two generations and 16 years, the current having been on sale since 2018, while the Velar is currently the marque’s oldest model, having been around since 2017 as a single-generation model.

More details in 2027

As mentioned, the GT is still in the development phase, and more details will only be divulged next year.

Locally, JLR South Africa is only expected to make an announcement regarding the GT’s availability in 2027.

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