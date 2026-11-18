Extra special treatment sets the limited edition model aside from its Corolla siblings.

In celebrating six decades of the Corolla badge in South Africa, Toyota has given the popular range special 60th Anniversary edition treatment.

Limited-edition models will be introduced to all the Corolla body styles, the sedan, hatchback and SUV. But the Corolla Cross features the biggest aesthetical differences from the standard models. And the special treatment is set to further boost sales of the car that has been held the distinction as Mzansi’s best-selling SUV for ages since debuting in 2021.

The Toyota Corolla Cross 60th Anniversary will cost R499 900, which is R32 300 more than the R467 600 1.8 XS model it is based on. It will be built alongside the rest of the Corolla Cross range in Toyota’s assembly plant in Prospecton, Durban.

Sexy touches

The special model will only be offered in a choice of two colours, Glacier White or Chronium Silver. Both with come standard with a bi-tone black roof. It will also come standard with 17-inch black alloy wheels, mud guards and black C-pillar garnish.

A further exterior enhancement sees the inclusion of roof cross bars. Toyota says these will “add to its versatile, outdoors-oriented character”.

Like the sedan and hatchback, the Toyota Corolla Cross 60th Anniversary also gets the global 60th Anniversary badge on the front fenders.

The changes are less dramatic inside, which is clad in black-and-brown partial-leather upholstery. Anniversary detailing continues in the form of branded door and boot scuff plates and all-weather floor mats.

Corolla Cross sticks to petrol engine

Also setting the Corolla Cross 60th Anniversary apart from the sedan and hatchback’s special models is its powertrain. Unlike the two hybrid passenger-car editions, the Cross is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine.

The mill sends 103kW of power and 173Nm of torque to the front wheels via CVT. Toyota claims it will sip 6.7 litres per 100km.