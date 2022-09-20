Nissan ready to unleash all-new Qashqai on Mzansi

Motoring Reporter

Nissan South Africa is gearing up to roll out the third-generation Qashqai crossover SUV with an announcement regarding model line-up and pricing expected before the end fo the month.

“As part of the Nissan Next Transformation Plan in our region, we are excited to welcome the new edition to the Qashqai family,” says Stefan Haasbroek, Nissan Africa Marketing Director.

“Fourteen years after creating the crossover segment, we are confident that this model will be a game changer and offer our customers the kind of driving experience they have come to love from Nissan. We are looking forward to revealing the completely renewed design, inside and out, innovative technologies and electrified power to our customers and on our roads.”

The third generation Qashqai will be initially rolled out with a 1.3-litre turbocharger engine mated to either manual or Xtronic transmission standard across the range, with the first e-Power hybrid model expected early in 2023. The e-Power offering will be the Japanese carmaker’s second local venture into future mobility after the discontinued all-electric Leaf.

Underpinning the all-new Nissan Qashqai is the new Alliance CMF-C platform which creates a vehicle which succeeds in reconciling the challenging customer demands in terms of design, spaciousness, dynamics and carbon footprint.

On top of the new platform, Nissan has reworked the steering configuration to reduce the feeling of friction through the steering wheel and where the feeling around the straight-ahead position is more positive and defined.

In terms of driving dynamics, one of the most significant factors in performance is the overall increase of stiffness in the Qashqai’s body. In conjunction with the precisely tuned suspension springs and damper rates, the all-new Nissan Qashqai will have increased precision, response and reduction in vibrations.

For more information on the all-new Nissan Qashqai, visit the manufacturer’s website.