Curvy new Peugeot 3008 debuts as dedicated all-electric E-3008

E-3008 becomes the first model to make use of Stellantis' new STLA Medium platform.

Teased back in July with select details, including the fully revealed interior being showcased, Peugeot has officially detailed the all-new third-generation 3008 markets in Europe will be receiving next year.

New platform

Replacing the second generation that went on sale in 2016 – and which benefitted from a mid-life overhaul three years ago – the internally designated P64 also became Peugeot’s first dedicated electric vehicle in preparation of the Lion brand becoming an EV-only marque in 2025.

The first to make use of parent company Stellantis’ brand-new STLA Medium platform, thus being badged E-3008 from the start, the newcomer’s 400-volt architecture not only supports vehicle-to-load function – feeding power back into the home – but also charging up to 160 kW.

Measuring 4 542 mm long, 1 895 mm wide and 1 641 mm high while riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 739 mm, the E-3008 comes in at 95 mm longer, 54 mm wider and 17 mm taller than the 3008, in addition to its wheelbase being longer by 64 mm.

Rear has a shorter overhang than before. Image: Peugeot.

Sporting a distinct coupe appearance similar to the 408, the E-3008 is also said to be more spacious than the 3008, although at present, only the boot’s packing space with the rear seats up is known at 520-litres – 71-litres down on its predecessor as a result of the electric hardware amongst others.

At the same time, ground clearance drops from 219 mm to 198 mm while models fitted with the dual-motor setup offer even less boot space at 470 litres.

New styling

Incorporating styling not only from the 408, but also the facelift 2008 revealed, the exterior receives Peugeot’s latest Lion grille, the claw-motif LED daytime running lights and colour-coded studded sealed grille with optional 21-inch alloy wheels on the top-spec GT.

Debuting for the first time is Peugeot’s adaptive Pixel LED headlights as standard on the GT, plus a choice of six colours: Okenite White, Artense Grey, Pearl Black, Titanium Grey and two brand-new options, Ingro Blue and Obsession Blue that become green when exposed to bright sunlight.

New interior direction

With its rear being curvier and with a noticeably slopier roofline than the 3008, the E-3008’s i-Cockpit, as seen with the mentioned teaser image, comprises a digital instrument cluster and infotainment system of a combined 21-inches under a single piece of glass in a curved design.

Standard on the GT but not on the entry-level Allure, which receives a pair of 10.25-inch displays, the HD setup sits atop a minimalist dashboard devoid of a central screen or any switchgear.

Top-spec GT comes standard with the new 21-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster setup. Image: Peugeot.

In the case of the latter, a touch-sensitive arrangement for the climate control adorns the facia, flanked by a toggle switch for the gear selector situated alongside the starter button.

Apart from the retention of the small steering wheel, the centre console boasts a dual design with the slim L-shaped top section being occupied by switches for amongst others, the drive modes, hazards and handbrake, while the lower half houses the wireless smartphone charger and a pair of cupholders.

Spec

On the spec front, both the Allure and GT receive new seats trimmed in imitation leather and Alcantara respectively with the fronts on the latter being, heated, ventilated and with a massaging function, Adaptive Cruise Control, semi-autonomous Lane Change Assist, Lane Departure Warning with Departure Correction, Driver Attention Alert and heated rear seats in the case of the GT.

Imitation leather or Alcantara can be selected for the seats depending on the trim level. Image: Peugeot.

Blind Spot Monitoring up to 75 metres, adaptive front seat side bolsters, a heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker, 690-watt Focal sound system with a 12 channel amplifier rounds the spec highlights off.

Electric from the start

Providing motivation, the E-3008’s initial choice of powerunits consist of three options, started by the Electric 210 which utilises a 73-kWh battery pack driving a single electric motor on the front axle.

As its name indicates, the 210 produces 210 pferdestarke (PS) which amounts to 157kW/343Nm. The claimed range is 525 km with Peugeot reporting a top speed of 170 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds.

Next up, the Electric 230 Long Range benefits from the larger 98-kWh battery, still driving a front electric motor, for a total output of 230 PS or 170kW/343Nm.

In this guise, and as per its name, the E-3008 will cover 700 km on a single charge and accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.9 seconds before topping out at 170 km/h.

Completing the range, the Electric 320 receives the smaller of the two battery packs, but aided by a second electric motor on the rear axle for an effective all-wheel-drive configuration.

The only model to offer a 4WD setting on the mode selector, the others being Eco, Normal and Sport, the Electric 320 punches out 320 PS or 240 kW, resulting in a top speed of 170 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and a range of 525 km.

In terms of charging, a wait time of 30 minutes from 10-80% is required, with the standard onboard charger being an 11 kW outlet. A more powerful 22 kW item can be had as an option.

Don’t expect it in South Africa soon

Confirmed for sales starting in Europe from February next year with production taking place at the Sochaux plant in France, the E-3008 is unlikely to be offered in South Africa anytime soon.

