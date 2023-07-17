Disguised fully electric new Peugeot 3008 starts showing itself

By Charl Bosch

One of the first Stellantis brands set to go fully electric in Europe before 2030, in this case 2025, Peugeot has started teasing the third generation 3008 in E-3008 guise ahead of its world debut in September.

More athletic

Teased under the #Camocatch campaign, the provided images of the production ready E-3008 depicts only the side, externally, and shows the third generation being almost similar size to the current second generation that went on-sale in 2016, but with a sportier 408-inspired fastback design.

While no front or rear sightings were provided, the side profile still shows hints of both. In the case of the former, the LED headlights sports the same claw-motif as the recently facelift 2008 and 208 while the rear has a much shorter overhang and with elongated light clusters.

Minimalist and panoramic

Most surprisingly was the complete reveal of the interior Peugeot now calls the i-Cockpit Panorama.

Retaining the trademark small steering wheel, the rest of the design is brand-new and consists of a floating centre console, extensive touch-sensitive switchgear and a dual infotainment system and digital instrument cluster measuring 21-inches on top of the dashboard rather than the current 3008’s integrated layout.

E-3008 will get Peugeot’s new interior called i-Cockpit Panorama. Picture: Peugeot

Completing the design is a toggle switch for the transmission to the right of the start button on the dash and as part of the dual centre console, a storage area, pair of cupholders plus a wireless smartphone charger below the L-shaped upper section that contains a storage tray and more touch-sensitive switchgear.

EV optimised

Underneath, the E-3008 is expected to become one of the first models to ride on Stellantis’ new STLA Medium platform that debuted last week.

Developed and designed to accommodate only electric vehicle hardware, the platform houses a 98kWh battery pack capable of producing 160kW or as much as 285kW in the case of dual-motor all-wheel-drive models.

According to Stellantis, the standard range is 500km or as much as 700km in so-called Performance models.

While able to be configured in front, rear or all-wheel-drive, for the E-3008, drive continue to go to the front axle as standard with an all-paw gripping layout still to be confirmed.

Clock to reveal starts

For now, Peugeot isn’t saying much else about the E-3008, but expect more details to be divulged, again as teasers, leading up to its world debut in two months’ time.

