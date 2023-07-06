EV only future starts as Stellantis debuts first new platform

By Charl Bosch

Set to have all of its brands producing only electric vehicles by 2030, Stellantis has detailed the first of its four new electric vehicle optimised STLA platforms due to go into service within the coming months.

EV road map

Its EV switch announced two years ago, the move will see key European brands go electric in the following years:

Fiat: 2025

2025 Peugeot: 2025

2025 Citroën: 2026

2026 DS: 2026

2026 Alfa Romeo: 2027

2027 Lancia: 2027

2027 Opel/Vauxhall: 2028

“What we see today is the product of just over two years of no-compromise innovation to deliver clean, safe and affordable mobility, supported by our €30-billion investment in electrification and software through 2025,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

“The STLA Medium platform demonstrates the power of the global Stellantis technical community, delivering products that are hyper-focused on our customers and rewriting long-held assumptions of transportation as we drive for carbon net zero by 2038.”

STLA Medium in detail

Debuting first, the STLA Medium is projected to underpin the greater majority of future Stellantis models as it will replace the underpinnings hailing from the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA eras widely used today.

Consisting of a 400-volt electrified architecture, the Medium will have a wheelbase ranging from 2 700mm to 2 900mm, and accommodate a 98-kWh battery pack able to produce 160kW and as much as 285kW with the inclusion of a secondary electric motor.

98-kWh battery will results in outputs ranging from 160kW to as much as 285 kW. Image: Stellantis.

Resplendent with a ground clearance up to 220mm for off-road vehicles, the STLA Medium will deliver a claimed range of 500km in Standard form, and as much as 700km in Performance guise.

According to Stellantis, charging time from 20-80% will amount to 27 minutes at a rate of 2.4-kWh per minute.

Three to come

Following later this year, the D and E-segment STLA Large will have battery sizes from 101-kWh and 118kWh, translating to a range of 800km.

Come 2024, the commercial vehicle focused STLA Frame will debut with a minimum battery size of 159-kWh and maximum of “over 200-kWh”. Similar to the STLA Large, the Frame will have a range of no more than 800km.

Finally, the entry-level STLA Small enters service in 2026 with battery sizes of between 37-kWh and 82-kWh, which Stellantis says will be enough for a range up to 500km.

Depending on the vehicle and model it will underpin, all four platforms have the ability to be front-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive.

More details soon

For now, Stellantis has remained mum on detailing which vehicle will be first to receive either of its new platforms, however, expectations are that an announcement will be made within coming months heading into 2024 when the first model is expected.

