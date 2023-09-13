WATCH: Range Rover gets brutish exhaust upgrade

R90k aircraft grade stainless steel system results in almighty roar.

When the 4.4-litre V8 turbocharger petrol engine in the Land Rover Range Rover P530 doesn’t sound throaty enough for you, there is a solution.

UK-based premium performance exhaust specialist Milltek Sport has given the Range Rover the sound to match its imposing looks.

Listen to Range Rover roar

Milltek Sport has replaced the factory exhaust of the luxury off-roader with an upgraded, more aggressive-sounding stainless steel system. The aftermarket system also offers improvements in aesthetics, durability and driving dynamics.

In addition to a more distinctive sound, the freer-flowing exhausts also pave the way for further modifications. There are always owners who wish to explore the tuning potential of performance cars.

Milltek used its own Range Rover P530 to accelerate development. It is one of the first to offer an enhanced system for the latest 4.4-litre, twin-turbo version of the new model.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Turbo upgrade transforms Golf GTI into supercar killer

Throaty sound

The Particulate Filter-back system retains the OEM valve functionality and is supplied with a Milltek Sport Valve Controller to allow for full control. The exhaust also has an active centre section with discreet downturned tips. The result is a sound more reminiscent of that of the previous, performance-focused 5.0-litre V8 Range Rover SVR.

The upgrade starts at a cost of £3 811, which almost comes to R90 000. But it is a small price to pay for a Range Rover P530 that starts at R3 615 700.

ALSO READ: Bolt-on kit the Viagra putting lead into Ford Ranger’s pencil

Aircraft grade stainless steel

Designed, developed, and manufactured in the UK, the Milltek Sport system mounts to the original fixings. It follows the route of the original factory exhausts, ensuring easy installation and that off-road capability is not compromised.

The Range Rover P530’s upgraded exhaust is constructed from aircraft-grade T304L stainless steel. T304L is a highly durable form of stainless steel that is far less susceptible to degradation and discolouration.

Founded in 1983, Milltek Sport has recently celebrated 40 years at the forefront of the UK tuning scene. It has facilities in the UK, Germany and the United States.

The company caters for the latest range of performance and premium vehicles, while staying true to their roots with an OEM+ range of systems.

ALSO READ: Turbo upgrade helps Toyota Hilux GR-S overtake V6 Ford Ranger