Here it is: Toyota reveals new Land Cruiser Prado’s price and spec

Although only set to formally debut next month, Toyota has released complete specification and pricing details of the all-new Land...

First all-new Prado for 15 years in South Africa pays homage to the 60-series Land Cruiser from the front. Image: Toyota

Although only set to formally debut next month, Toyota has released complete specification and pricing details of the all-new Land Cruiser Prado on its website.

Supposed to have premiered in February following its first local soil showing at the annual State of the Motor Industry (SOMI) conference at Kyalami in the same month, the ongoing port backlog reportedly played a role in Toyota’s decision to delay to the Prado until later.

Shown to the public for the first time at last month’s Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State, the internally named Land Cruiser Prado J250 replaces the previous J150 after 15 years based on the same TNGA-F platform as the Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX.

An underpinning also used by the Tacoma, new 4Runner and Sequoia in the United States with the next generation Fortuner and Hilux set to do likewise, the retro-styled Land Cruiser 80-series inspired Prado features a streamlined model range comprising three derivatives, all powered by the carryover 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine.

Longer and wider than the J150, the J250 is again outfitted with seven-seats as standard, although with a stowaway third row as opposed to the side tethered layout.

Despite the claimed boot space being unknown, Toyota has confirmed a ground clearance of 216 mm – four less than the J150 – an approach angle of 30° and departure angle of 17°. The claimed braked trailer tow rating is again rated at 3 500 kg.

As mentioned, the Prado range now comprises a trio models; the returning TX and VX.R plus the limited run First Edition available with either a mono-tone or dual-tone body colour.

Despite the prevalence of the 48-volt mild-hybrid hardware in the Hilux 48V and Fortuner 48V, Toyota has elected to forgo the system’s usage for the Prado, meaning the short spell power and torque uptakes of 12kW/65Nm has been negated.

Therefore, the GD-6 continues to produce 150kW/500Nm, albeit now paired to a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. The claimed fuel consumption is 7.9 L/100 km.

Commencing the range, specification in the TX’s standard array of features comprises 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, heated and ventilated front seats, a six-speaker sound system and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also included are:

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

LED fog lamps;

electric driver’s seat;

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

push-button start;

electric tailgate;

side-steps;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

Pre-Crash Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Hill Start Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Downhill Assist Control;

Trailer Sway Control;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Safe Exit Alert;

Lane Trace Assist

Although outfitted with the low range transfer case and Crawl Control function, the TX loses out on the Multi-Terrain Select system, but keeps the locking differential as well as three driving modes; Eco, Normal and Sport.

Building on the TX, the VX.R gains a heating function steering wheel, Head-Up Display and a wireless smartphone charger, while swapping both the infotainment system and instrument cluster for a dual 12.3-inch configuration, the former with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Gloss black door handles and mirror caps replace the colour-coded items of the TX, with the design of the 18-inch alloys also being different.

Included further are:

10-speaker sound system;

cooled centre console;

Adaptive LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

reverse camera;

sunroof;

heated folding mirrors with memory function;

heated second row;

electrically folding third row;

telescopic steering column

On the off-road side, the VX.R comes standard with the mentioned Multi-Terrain Select system offering five modes; Rock/Dirt, Rock, Mogul, Mud/Sand and Loose Rock, the transparent Multi-Terrain Monitor, a Torsen limited slip centre differential and a disconnect function for the rear stabiliser bar.

Fitted with paddle shifters, auto unlock doors and a unique brown leather interior – but strangely not the cooled console, the First Edition’s main difference from the VX.R consists of front designs seemingly derived from the Land Cruiser 70-series.

Sporting round headlights and First Edition branded mudflaps and badging, the only other changes are new unique colours; Sand Beige and as an option, the dual-tone consisting of the Sand Beige contrasted by a white roof.

Price

Included in each Prado’s sticker price is a three-year/100 000 km warranty and a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

Worth noting though is that the dual-tone option carries a premium of R10 200, with the other available hues being Platinum White Pearl and Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic.

Colours set-out for the TX and VX.R are both above mentioned, as well as Glacier White, Attitude Black, Smokey Grey and Raven Black.