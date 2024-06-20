GWM unwraps renamed Haval Jolion City and new Pro pricing

Split into two models, the renamed Jolion City becomes Haval's new entry-level crossover and the newly introduced Pro the upscale step-up.

Known as the Chitu or red rabbit in China, the Pro becomes the new flagship Haval Jolion model. Image: GWM

A smash-hit success since its local market debut three years ago, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has officially divulged specification details and price of the updated Jolion range, now comprising two distinct models.

Announced at the brand’s product event in February, the product split involves the existing Jolion continuing as the renamed Jolion City, and the largely unrelated Chitu – meaning red rabbit – becoming available as the upscale Jolion Pro.

Similar practise to Volkswagen with the Polo and Polo Vivo, the Jolion City effectively becomes the new entry-level model in a range reduced to three variants with the previous City, Premium and Super Luxury grades falling away and the Luxury becoming a limited edition model.

Jolion City

Redesigned to incorporate the same air vents below the headlights as the Jolion Pro, the Jolion City also joins its sibling in having the Haval corporate logo on the tailgate replaced by a block letter GWM badge as part of the overall restructuring of all models under the GWM brand.

Revised Jolion becomes the Jolion City in a new entry-level role below the Jolion Pro. Image: GWM

Unlike in Australia though, both will be sold under the Haval marque rather than being badged GWM Haval.

Dimensionally unchanged from the pre-facelift model, with boot space still rated at between 337 and 1 133-litres, the Jolion City loses both the sporty S and HEV hybrid models in favour of keeping the turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine outputting 105kW/210Nm.

Biggest change at the rear involves the GWM badge replacing the Haval logo on the tailgate. Image: GWM

In the unbadged base model, the amount of twist goes to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, while in the step-up and Luxury, of which only 120 will me made, a seven-speed dual-clutch is utilised.

On the specification front, the base City’s array of features comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a four-speaker sound system, four USB ports, all-around electric windows, 17-inch alloy wheels and black cloth seats.

Also standard are the following:

rear armrest;

follow-me-home halogen headlights;

daytime running LEDs;

electric mirrors;

keyless entry;

rear parking sensors;

cruise control;

tyre pressure monitor;

push-button start;

four airbags;

Hill Start Assist;

Collision Mitigation Braking;

Driver Attention Alert

City’s interior has not undergone any significant redesign. Image: GWM

Stepping-up to the Plus and Luxury brings dual-zone climate control with rear vents as opposed to the conventional air-conditioning without, roof rails, an imitation leather-wrapped steering wheel and Hill Descent Control.

Included on the Luxury, which indirectly replaces the S, are 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery and commemorative badging of which no details were disclosed of.

Jolion Pro

For the Jolion Pro, the exterior differences go further as apart from boot space being less – between 291-liters and 952-litres for the petrol and 255-litres to 916-litres for the hybrid – its dimensions are also different.

Compared to the City, the Pro measures two millimetres shorter at 4 470 mm long, 84 mm wider at 1 898 mm wide and six millimetres taller at 1 625 mm. Unchanged is the 2 700 mm long wheelbase.

Known as the Chitu in China, the Jolion Pro adopts a shorter and sportier appearance than the Jolion City

Also different is the suspension layout with the City utilising MacPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam at the rear, while the Pro retains the former but eschews the latter for an independent multi-link arraignment.

On the model front, the Jolion Pro range spans five derivatives and three trim levels with a choice of two powerplants, one being a hybrid connected to GWM’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) as opposed the seven-speed dual-clutch used on all the other versions.

Powering the Premium, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury, the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine from the Jolion City has been retained with the same 105kW/210Nm outputs, which increases to 130kW/270Nm in the Ultra Luxury S.

Interior appears identical to the Jolion City, although on higher end models, the infotainment system measures 12.3-inches

For the HEV hybrid, also in Ultra Luxury spec, the mentioned 1.5 develops 140kW/370Nm as a result of the inclusion of an electric motor and battery pack of unspecified capacity and outputs.

In terms of specification, the Premium’s features comprise 17-inch alloy wheels, fabric seats, four airbags, the 10.25-inch infotainment system, four-speaker sound system, all around electric windows with one-touch function for the driver, and electric mirrors.

Expanding the spec sheet further are;

paddle shifters;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

LED daytime running lights;

tyre pressure monitor;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors

cruise control;

drive mode selector with four settings (Eco, Standard, Sport and Snow);

Auto Hold;

Hill Start Assist;

Rollover Mitigation;

Hill Descent Control;

Driver Attention Alert

Upgrading to the Super Luxury brings LED headlights and a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels and roof rails, imitation leather upholstery and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster in place of the 3.5-inch display that comes standard on all three Jolion City models.

Extending the Super Luxury further are the following;

six-speaker sound system;

folding electric mirrors;

12.3-inch infotainment system;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

electric driver’s seat;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Head-Up Display;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Departure Warning;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Intersection Assist;

Lane Centering Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition

Concluding the Jolion Pro, all three Ultra Luxury variants come equip as standard with remote closing windows, an electrically adjustable passenger’s side, rear parking sensors, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and a surround-view camera system.

Exclusive to the HEV though is a wireless smartphone charger and heated as well as ventilated front seats.

Colours and price

On the colour front, the Jolion City offers a choice of five hues; Hamilton White, Sun Black, Mars Red, HB Blue and Light Ayers Grey.

For the Jolion Pro, both Mars Red and HD Blue omitted, the latter replaced by a different blue called HD Blue.

Included with each Jolion City and Pro’s price tag is a five-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/75 000 km service plan.

Jolion City 1.5T – R345 950

Jolion City 1.5T Plus DCT – R370 950

Jolion City 1.5 Luxury DCT – R420 950

Jolion Pro 1.5T Premium DCT – R391 150

Jolion Pro 1.5T Super Luxury DCT – R425 950

Jolion Pro 1.5T Ultra Luxury DCT – R462 950

Jolion Pro 1.5T Ultra Luxury S DCT – R495 950

Jolion Pro HEV Ultra Luxury DHT – R516 950

