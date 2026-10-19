Incoming ‘new’ Toyota Fortuner spied again ahead of 2027 debut

It is expected to arrive on local soil early next year, though an official launch date is still to be set.

Spied testing at the beginning of the year, the “next generation” Toyota Fortuner has again been sighted ahead of its world debut next year.

Not entirely new

Spotted in Thailand, the Fortuner will follow the example of its bakkie sibling, the Hilux, in being a heavily updated model instead of a ground-up new generation.

As such, it will continue to be underpinned by the long-serving IMV 0 platform and have the same choice of engines.

What’s new?

The latest images published by Indonesia’s autonetmagz.com on Instagram differ noticeably from the originals published in February.

Sporting a flatter grille than the current model’s rounded design, the now visible headlight clusters have been restyled, while no changes to the side profile, bar new new alloy wheels, have taken place.

At the rear, the tailgate appears have been redesigned along with the bumper and the light clusters, whose outline resembles those of the previous generation Prado and GX.

New interior expected

As originally speculated, the interior will see the most dramatic change as it is expected to resemble that of the Hilux and feature the pair of 12.3-inch displays, steering wheel and physical buttons for the climate control and Multi-Terrain Select system.

Interior of the Hilux will make its way into the Fortuner. Picture: Toyota

Also expected is the surround-view camera system, heated and ventilated electric front seats and a new array of safety and driver assistance systems.

Unknown, though, is whether the extensively panned seven-seat arrangement will be changed to accommodate the third-row folding into the floor instead of against the inner walls.

Only 2.8 GD-6

Up front, the Fortuner will follow the example of the Hilux and retain only the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine with or without the 48 volt mild-hybrid system.

The side profile has been changed from the current model. Picture: autonetmagz.com on Instagram

Outputs will, therefore, be unchanged at 150kW/500Nm, which will go the rear or all four wheels through the six-speed automatic gearbox.

More in 2027

Seemingly on track to arrive next year, though an official date of reveal hasn’t yet been set, the updated Fortuner is due to arrive in South Africa in the new year. However, expect clearer details to only emerge once into 2027.