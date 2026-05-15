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Work-ready new Mahindra Bolero Maxx a surprise Nampo debutant

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

15 May 2026

06:00 pm

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Latest variant of the "regular" Bolero is a step down in segment aimed at city usage.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx revealed at Nampo

Bolero Maxx is aimed at less strenuous usage than the normal Bolero. Picture: Charl Bosch

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Mahindra provided an unexpected surprise at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State this week by the previewing the Bolero Maxx Pik-Up bakkie ahead of its incoming launch.

What is it?

On-sale in India since 2024, the latest spin-off from the venerable “normal” Bolero has been slightly revised and detuned on the power front as a means of being more city friendly.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx revealed at Nampo
Payload varies from 1.3-tonnes up to 1.7-tonnes. Picture: Charl Bosch

In fact, Mahindra India’s official sales literature describes it as being made “for conquering the city” and easy to park thanks to a “compact design”.

What to expect

At Nampo, the Maxx, whose designation is styled as MaXX, was shown with a tipper body and a dropside.

While specification details were not divulged, a quick glance at the interior revealed a spartan layout as per its workhorse classification.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx revealed at Nampo
Interior is that of a work bakkie and is therefore sparse on equipment. Picture: Charl Bosch

Indeed, air-conditioning was noticed, but nothing else, including airbags or an infotainment display – the latter available on select derivatives in India.

Mahindra did, however, mentioned two trim levels with three payload options; the LX capable of hauling 1 300 kg and the VX that can carry 1 500 kg or 1 700 kg.

No stress diesel

Offering a ground clearance of 185 mm, power comes from the same 2.5-litre turbodiesel as in the Bolero, albeit in two states of tune.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx revealed at Nampo
A tipper-bodied Bolero Maxx also made its unveiling at Nampo. Picture: Charl Bosch

In the LX and lesser VX, the unit develops 52kW/200Nm. For the 1.7-ton VX Mahindra simply refers to as the 1.7, the engine outputs 60kW/220Nm.

Regardless of the outputs, in both instances, drive goes to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

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More later

Likely to be launched within the coming months, pricing for the Bolero Maxx Pik-Up wasn’t announced at Nampo. As such, expect this, and specification, to be announced later.

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