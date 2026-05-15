Work-ready new Mahindra Bolero Maxx a surprise Nampo debutant

Latest variant of the "regular" Bolero is a step down in segment aimed at city usage.

Mahindra provided an unexpected surprise at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State this week by the previewing the Bolero Maxx Pik-Up bakkie ahead of its incoming launch.

What is it?

On-sale in India since 2024, the latest spin-off from the venerable “normal” Bolero has been slightly revised and detuned on the power front as a means of being more city friendly.

Payload varies from 1.3-tonnes up to 1.7-tonnes. Picture: Charl Bosch

In fact, Mahindra India’s official sales literature describes it as being made “for conquering the city” and easy to park thanks to a “compact design”.

What to expect

At Nampo, the Maxx, whose designation is styled as MaXX, was shown with a tipper body and a dropside.

While specification details were not divulged, a quick glance at the interior revealed a spartan layout as per its workhorse classification.

Interior is that of a work bakkie and is therefore sparse on equipment. Picture: Charl Bosch

Indeed, air-conditioning was noticed, but nothing else, including airbags or an infotainment display – the latter available on select derivatives in India.

Mahindra did, however, mentioned two trim levels with three payload options; the LX capable of hauling 1 300 kg and the VX that can carry 1 500 kg or 1 700 kg.

No stress diesel

Offering a ground clearance of 185 mm, power comes from the same 2.5-litre turbodiesel as in the Bolero, albeit in two states of tune.

A tipper-bodied Bolero Maxx also made its unveiling at Nampo. Picture: Charl Bosch

In the LX and lesser VX, the unit develops 52kW/200Nm. For the 1.7-ton VX Mahindra simply refers to as the 1.7, the engine outputs 60kW/220Nm.

Regardless of the outputs, in both instances, drive goes to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

More later

Likely to be launched within the coming months, pricing for the Bolero Maxx Pik-Up wasn’t announced at Nampo. As such, expect this, and specification, to be announced later.