New Suzuki Swift set for October reveal at the Tokyo Motor Show

Replacement for the current six-year old Swift is expected to offer broader hybridisation, as well as more modern features and tech.

Current Swift benefitted from a mid-life restyle in 2021, but has been on-sale globally since 2017. Image: Suzuki.

Originally tipped for unveiling towards the end of the year, a number of newly uncovered reports from India have alleged Suzuki will be showcasing the all-new Swift at the Tokyo Motor Show next month.

What to expect

Sporadically sighted since last year undergoing testing, details surrounding the Swift have remained largely under wraps and therefore, open to mass speculation.

Entering its fourth generation since becoming a model in its own right in 2004, the replacement for the current Swift, known internally as A2L, is expected to make more extensive use of hybridisation already available in Europe.

According to India’s 91wheels.com, the new Swift’s silhouette appears largely identical to A2L, although a new styling language, or derived from current models, the Grand Vitara and Fronx, is expected to feature once the wraps come off.

More radical is a rumoured redesigned interior complete with upgraded materials, improved connectivity, modernised features and sharpened-up levels of safety as well as driver assistance systems.

Underneath and up front

Known by its internal moniker YED, the Swift will continue to make use of the Heartect platform, although with likely revisions regarding dimensions and better space provision.

Up front, the line-up of engines are, once again, unlikely to exceed 1.4-litres and vary in power and torque depending on the market YED will be sold in.

As such, expect the non-hybrid and electrified 1.0 and 1.2-litre engines to continue, along with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet reintroduced after a five year absence with mild-hybrid assistance in India earlier this year with the Fronx.

Swift Sport is expected to retain the 1.4 Boosterjet engine, but with mild-hybrid assistance depending on the market. Image: Suzuki.

Due to be revealed next year, the Swift Sport is expected to keep it’s1.4 Boosterjet engine, albeit with hybrid assistance that resulted in a power drop from 103 kW to 96 kW in Europe.

At the same time, gaadiwaadi.com reports a full hybrid version could be introduced using the 1.2-litre engine in combination with a Toyota-made battery pack and electric motor.

Depending on the market, expect the Swift to offer either a five-or-six-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed automated manual known as Auto Gear Shift (AGS), a torque converter six-speed automatic and a CVT.

Clock ticking

With less than a month left before the commencing of the Tokyo showpiece, expect details, and possibly images, to become apparent either as official teasers or leaks within the coming days and weeks.

