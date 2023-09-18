Historic Tour gearing-up for Heritage Day action at Zwartkops

Bumper day will see seven categories compete.

V8 specialist Warren Lombard will drive a Daytona Coupe in the events for Pre-1974 International Sports Cars. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

High performance nostalgia will return to the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this Saturday, when the venue will host a Heritage Day programme of Inland Historic Championship.

Saloon cars

Heading up the 15 race programme will be two heats for the Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars, with 22 contenders facing the starter.

Pre-event favourites will include Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang), Hennie Groenewald (Mercury Comet), Mackie Adlem (Chevrolet Chevelle), Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane), Jonathan du Toit (Chevrolet Nova), Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane) and Seef Fourie (Valiant Barracuda).

Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang) could win the races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The day’s largest entry list of 34 cars will be provided by the Ben Morgenrood Group HRSA brigade, with top runners to include Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Stuart Konig (Volkswagen Scirocco), Sophos Pantazis (Datsun 240Z), Stefan Puschavez (Porsche 911 RSR), Andre van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR), Franz Jensen (Datsun 1200 GX) and Garreth Ferreira (Alfa Romeo GTV6).

Sports cars

Larry Wilford (Lola T70) will top the entry list in the races for Pre-1974 International Sports Cars, challenged by drivers like Jonathan du Toit (Chevron B8), Warren Lombard (Daytona Coupe), Mark du Toit (Lola T70), James Temple (Daytona Coupe), Hennie Groenewald (Chevrolet Comaro) and Peter Bailey (Porsche 917).

Single seaters

Single-seater fans will be provided for, with the Historic Single Seater races to boast 32 entries.

Front runners should include Josh Dovey (Chevron F3), Mike Ward (Reynard F3), Alan Kernick (Tempest FF), Paul Gerber (Ray FF), Ben van der Westhuizen (Royale FF), Paul Richardson (Dulon FF), Ron Liddiart (Lotus FF), Stuart Greig (Merlyn FF) and Shaun Cabrita (Titan FF).

The Historic Single Seater races will boast the day’s largest number of entries, with 32 drivers taking to the tarmac. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Topping the Formula Monoposto list will be drivers like Lushen Ramchander (Formula Vee), Blane de Meilon (Formula Vee), Louis van der Merwe (Swift), Bruce van Niekerk (Formula Volkswagen), Kennedy Torres (Concord), Earl Swartz (Formula Vee), Aiden Morrow (Formula M) and Grant Will (Formula GTI).

INEX Legends

A total of 13 INEX Legends will tackle three races, with victory aspirants to include Devin Robertson, Jagger Robertson, Sebastian Lanzetti, Dawie Deetlefs, Tyler Robinson and Seef Fourie.

Pursuit Challenge

Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 916) could spray champagne after the two Pursuit handicap races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The utterly unpredictable Ben Morgenrood Pursuit Challenge races could have people like Gary Stacey (Ford Sierra XR8), Willem van Niekerk (Marauder), Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 916), Stefan Puschavez (Porsche 911 RSR) and Rob van Aarle (Ford Escort) fighting for podiums.

When and how?

The Zwartkops gates will open at 07h00, with racing to commence at 09h30. Admission will cost R100 per adult and R80 per student, with kids under 12 going in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you can take your own, with everybody welcome to visit the pits on foot. To find out more, call Zwartkops at 012 384 2299 or visit www.zwartkops.co.za.

