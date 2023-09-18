Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor’s debut imminent

Urban Cruiser Taisor could well arrive in South Africa as replacement for the now discontinued previous generation Urban Cruiser.

Urban Cruiser name will soon feature on a second model after the Hyryder in India.

Toyota’s version of the Suzuki Fronx, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, will reportedly make its world debut “within coming weeks” as the spiritual replacement for the previous generation Urban Cruiser based on the Vitara Brezza.

What to expect

First mentioned at the end of last year as heading for production, the Taisor had been tipped to debut at the Delhi Auto Expo in February, but never a became a reality for reasons never made public.

Since then subjected to the name change from Taisor to Urban Cruiser Taisor most likely as a means of capitalising on the latter suffix, the apparent rival for the Volkswagen Taigo, at a lower price, is set to differ slightly from the Fronx by means of the Suzuki badges being replaced by Toyota one inside and out.

Suzuki Fronx will serve as base for the Urban Cruiser Taisor. Image: Suzuki.

Selected for India above the Indonesian Yaris Cross previous reports alleged would be reconfigured for local market conditions, and sold as the Urban Cruiser Icon, the Urban Cruiser Taisor is expected to slot-in below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder based on the same platform as the Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Expect the same amount of toys

According to India’s gaadiwaadi.com, the Taisor will retain the same dimensions as the Fronx and the same specification depending on the trim level.

Suzuki badges will be replaced with Toyota ones inside. Image: Suzuki.

It, therefore, means that items such as the dual-zone climate control and wireless smartphone charger, the 360-degree surround-view camera system, Head-Up Display and nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be fitted as standard on flagship Taisor models.

Suzuki-made engines

Underneath, the similarities are expected to continue in the availability of the same engines as the Fronx, namely the normally aspirated 1.2-litre DualJet petrol and the turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet.

The standard transmission choice on both is a five-speed manual with the option of a five-speed automated manual known as AGS or Auto Gear Shift on the DualJet, and a six-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters on the Boosterjet.

Could come to South Africa

Potentially in-line for South Africa below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which does without the suffix as a result of omitting the hybrid powertrain offered in India, the Taisor is expected to offer the same 1.5 K15B petrol engine as the Fronx hooked to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox.

While little else continues to be known at present, in-line with Gaadiwaadi’s claims, expect an announcement regarding a launch date, along with teaser images, to be made soon.

