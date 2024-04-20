New Mitsubishi Triton can overtake Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux

Twin-turbo configuration gives bakkie 150kW of power and 470Nm of torque.

The excitement is really starting to ramp up as we are nearing the local launch of the all-new, twin-turbocharged Mitsubishi Triton bakkie. And if the initial reports are anything to go by, this Mitsubishi Triton seems to have what it needs on paper to finally take on the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux. Not only off road, but also on road.

Despite still offering a capacity of 2.4 litres and four-cylinder configuration, the engine might seem the same as it was before. But this is not the case as it is now internally different with the biggest difference being that a second turbo has been added in the mix. It provides the much-needed bump in performance and drivability required to compete with the likes of the bi-turbo Ford Ranger and larger capacity Toyota Hilux.

Mitsubishi Triton to pack a punch

The previous generation Mitsubishi Triton only produced 133kW of power and 430Nm of torque, which put this bakkie at the bottom of the pile in performance terms. And performance is high on the priority list of premium buyers when it comes to shopping for leisure double cabs.

For 2024, the new Triton will offer a full 150kW of power and 470Nm of torque. This will be on par with the 154kW and 500Nm offered by the 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo Ford Ranger. And the 150kW and 500Nm offered by the 2.8-litre four-cylinder Toyota Hilux.

The torque number might be down on both rivals, but comes in a full 1 000rpm earlier than before at 1 500rpm. And stays there till 2 750rpm. This will not only make for a more responsive driving experience, but should also see the Mitsubishi Triton land right in the ballpark when it comes to the matching the sprint times of the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux.

Game on

For the record, the newer Ford Ranger jumped ahead the aging Toyota Hilux with a time of 10.71 seconds going from 0 to 100 km/h over 12.38 seconds. And the data we have seen puts the Triton at 10.40 seconds. This number puts it ahead of both and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross (10.59 seconds). It is only a whisker off the VW Amarok at 10.38 seconds.

The top speed of the new Triton is claimed to be 190 km/h versus the 175 km/h for the Ford Ranger and 180 km/h for the Toyota Hilux.

Mitsubishi claims fuel consumption will be 7.7 litres per 100km/h against the 7.6L and 8.0L for the two respective rivals.

Something that will also resonate with premium buyers that have a need to haul large boats, caravans, jet-skis and other nice to have toys, is that this increase in power and torque has delivered an improved towing capability. It goes up to 3 500kg from its previous 3 100kg. This puts the Triton right on par with the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux double cab once again when it arrives in the third quarter. It’s game on in the bakkie wars!

