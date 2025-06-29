Motoring

Norris holds off Piastri as McLaren dominate in Austria

"We had a great battle (with Piastri), that's for sure, a lot of fun, and a lot of stress."

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris reacts after winning the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, on June 29, 2025.

Lando Norris won the Austrian Grand Prix from Oscar Piastri for a dominant McLaren 1-2 at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton took third and fourth as Norris closed the gap on Piastri in the drivers’ championship to 15 points.

This was in-form McLaren’s first success at the Spielberg track since David Coulthard way back in 2001.

Norris set off from pole and despite being constantly pressed by his teammate held on to notch up his third win of the season.

The Briton also put behind him his Canadian catastrophe last time out when he collided with Piastri’s car in the closing stages, failing to finish in Montreal.

“It was a tough race, pushing all the way through,” said Norris.

He added: “Pretty hot, tiring, but perfect result, a 1-2.

“We had a great battle (with Piastri), that’s for sure, a lot of fun, and a lot of stress.”

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull crashed in the early stages after a collision with Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes when the young Italian rookie’s tyres locked up.

