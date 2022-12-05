When off-road, take note of the following if consumption is key

Motoring Reporter

There was a time when driving a four-wheel drive vehicle meant unlocking endless possibilities off of the beaten track and into the unknown.

As is known today though, the exploitation of an all-paw gripping vehicle’s true protentional is limited to a select few as the majority of buyers are seldom if ever expected to use the low range transfer case, never mind the diff-lock.

In some instances, there is even complete unfamiliarity as to how these systems work or why they are present as the new four-wheel-drive headline, especially SUVs with the go-anywhere hardware, seemingly reads, “it is too pretty to be dirty”.

For the few who do take theirs off-road though, the festive season presents the ideal opportunity to venture into the outdoors and use their vehicles for what they were designed to do from the onset.

In readiness for days and weeks playing in the sand, mud or water, Ford has provided the following hints worth taking notice of before you set off.

Check your tyres

Always makes sure that you are tyres are properly inflated as per manufacture requirements. Underinflated wheels or tyres made of rubber not approved by the relative manufacturer could result in higher fuel consumption both on and off-road.

“Underinflated tyres will not only cause more drag and increase your fuel consumption, but they’ll also cause your tyres to wear out quicker and impact vehicle handling,” Ford Australia Engineer Joe Percy says.

Keep it light

It is common knowledge that items such as nudge bars, auxiliary lights, roof top tetns and drawer systems add weight that will affect a vehicle’s consumption and potentially also its prowess off-road.

It is therefore recommended to keep the weight as low as possible or even avoid adding extras should economy be your key concern.

Hook her up

Central to venturing out of the urban jungle is towing either an off-road trailer, caravan or just a simple trailer loaded to the hilt with items.

It is well-known that towing affects on a vehicle’s consumption off-road, but even more off-road depending on the road conditions and whether high range or low range four-wheel-drive has been selected.

“Towing a trailer or caravan is going to see you use more fuel but by keeping your speed down and driving smoothly and ensuring your trailer is properly maintained you’ll maximise your vehicle’s fuel efficiency,” Ford Australia Engineer Matthew Roberts says.

Beware the aero

Adding weight or towing is known to mess with a vehicle aerodynamics, a factor further heightened by the fitting of items such a roof track or tent.

Besides adding more drag and wind resistance, which has the knock-on effect of dramatically increasing consumption, these could also impact a vehicle’s stability on tricky off-road sections beset with deep ruts, steep inclines and “nose-first” downhill slopes.

Full service

Having one’s vehicle checked over fully before setting off at an approved dealership will ensure it works reliably over the festive season.