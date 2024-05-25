WATCH: Malema vows to ‘raid Phala Phala’ when EFF takes over SA

Malema said the EFF has done everything it can to convince South Africans to vote for them in the elections

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the party will reopen the Phala Phala game farm matter when it takes over South Africa.

With just a few days left for the national and provincial elections, the red berets concluded their campaign at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo on Saturday.

South Africans will go to the polls on 29 May in what is expected to be the mostly hotly contested elections since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago.

Watch EFF leader Julius Malema speaking about raiding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm.

[WATCH] "When we take over South Africa, we're going to reopen #PhalaPhalaFarmGate. I am not a sell out. I commit to be loyal to the constitution of the Republic of South Africa."- EFF leader Julius Malema addressing the #EFFTshelaThupaRally. pic.twitter.com/ztQTQcAipO May 25, 2024

The EFF said it has done everything it can to convince South Africans to vote for them.

Phala Phala

During his address, Malema took a swipe at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, saying should the EFF come into power, it will raid the president’s Phala Phala game farm in Polokwane.

“When we take over South Africa, we are going open Phala Phala and we are going to raid Phala Phala because we suspect there are more Dollars left at Phala Phala.

We said to you the president has Dollars under the mattress and in the sofas, you said we are lying. The president said himself, four days ago, ‘I’m going to pay back those Dollars to the buyer.’” Malema said.

Youth

Malema also told supporters the party was “present in every corner of South Africa.”

“I can confirm this because over the last three months I visited all provinces and I am happy to report that even in dorpies in Northern Cape.”

Malema said if the youth vote on election day, the EFF can “collapse the ANC government.”

“The youth of South Africa is once again excited about this election. No young people will associate with a dying liberation movement of people who have attempted to commit such. All young people who associate with the ANC are suffering a permanent depression.”

[WATCH] "Don't go to the ANC, you will attempt suicide. All young people associated with the ANC are suffering a permanent depression." – EFF leader Julius Malema addressing the #EFFTshelaThupaRally at Peter Mokaba Stadium. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/63YzID4vGQ — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) May 25, 2024

Inauguration

Malema said the EFF’s last rally was not a manifesto launch.

“I’m here to say we have run a successful campaign, everyone in every corner of South Africa knows that there is a baby called the EFF that must be given a chance. All Mlungisi Madonsela Battalion members must bring no less than 20 people to voting stations. We cannot go home and say we have won, the work starts now, transport people to voting stations.”

Malema said the EFF is ready to hold an inauguration ceremony on June 16, to commemorate the youth that will come out and vote on election day, adding that the May 29 poll will be dedicated to Winnie Madikizela Mandela.

