WATCH: Mbeki unable to ANC Siyanqoba rally due to hospitalisation

Mbeki also said this general election i of great importance for the ANC.

Former president Thabo Mbeki was unable to attend the African National Congress’ (ANC) Siyanqoba rally due to being hospitalised.

The ANC’s almost three-month election campaign period will culminate in its Siyanqoba rally at the FNB stadium outside Soweto in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Watch Thabo Mbeki saying he will not be able to attend the Siyanqoba rally at the FNB stadium

Former #ANC President #ThaboMbeki says he wouldn’t be able to attend the Siyanqoba rally because he was in hospital over the past week. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/dLIKcMwVAL — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) May 25, 2024

Mbeki hospitalised

In a video message Mbeki said he had been hospitalised for flu.

“Unfortunately due to bout of flu, I’m unable to be with you in person this morning. This is why you have not seen me on the campaign trail for a week. This is because I have been hospitalised.

Fortunately the doctors and the nurses did a very good job, I am now successful recuperating at home,” Mbeki said.

Mbeki told supporters that he is with them in spirit.

“As we stand of the eve of another pivotal election, I am reminded of the historic elections of 1994 when our nation took its first steps toward democracy.”

Elections great importance

Mbeki said this general election is also of great importance for the ANC.

“We have done our best to explain to the country what happen some years ago. When we voted in 2009, 2014 and 2019, we did not know the old apartheid enemy has inserted…[disbelief] into our movement and the state.

“Now we know and therefore must voted correctly to defend the freedom for which many heroes and heroines sacrificed their lives,” Mbeki said.

ANC’s priorities

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa thanked all those who supported the ANC while on the campaign trail.

“Where ever we have gone , we have seen the love and support for the ANC. This is the reason why the ANC will emerge victorious.”

“We come together in the spirit of peace and humility on the eve of one of the most important elections in our country’s history. On Wednesday, the 29th of May, the people of South Africa will decide whether our country continues moving forward with the ANC towards a better, brighter future, or backwards to a terrible past,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the ANC has six priorities to focus on in the next five years which includes jobs, services and defending of the democratic gains and freedom while ensuring a better Africa.

