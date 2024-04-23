Early debut: Electrically assisted all-new Opel Grandland revealed

An official approval for South Africa has so far not been made, though expect 2025 as a likely time of reveal should the green light be given.

Ground-up new Grandland now resembles the smaller Mokka clearer than before. Image: Opel

Reported as recent as November last year to only be on the cards for a 2025 unveiling, Stellantis-owned Opel has taken the wraps off of the all-new second generation Grandland markets across Europe will be receiving from year-end.

Ground-up new

The Blitz’s second all-new SUV after the reveal of the revived Frontera earlier this month, the Grandland becomes its first though to use the electric focused STLA platform, although certain markets will still be privy to a hybridised combustion powerplant.

In effect Opel’s take on the Peugeot E-3008, the Grandland rides on the STLA Medium platform with measurements of 4 650 mm in overall length, a height of 1 660 mm, width of 1 905 mm and wheelbase of 2 784 mm.

Longer overall by 173 mm, taller by 64 mm and wider by 19 mm than its predecessor, the Grandland also has more space with an additional 36-litres on offer for a total of 1 641-litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Again offering seating for five, the Grandland, which will again wear the Vauxhall griffin logo in the United Kingdom, incorporates the latest version of Opel’s Vizor grille and Compass grille first introduced on the Mokka and more recently, the Astra, facelift Corsa and Frontera.

Although still reminiscent of the now outgoing model that debuted in 2017 as one of the first models made under Stellantis ownership, the side profile is noticeably different from the D-pillar, with the same applying to the rear facia and its larger overhang.

As well its styling, the Grandland debuts Opel’s latest Matrix IntelliLux LED headlights that comprises 25 600 micro pixels in each diode for a total of 51 200.

Besides projecting welcome and goodbye animations on the ground on full beam, the lights, which will be available from the options list, works in conjunction of a new frontal camera to avoid dazzling oncoming traffic while functioning as part of the Adaptive Cruise Control and safety systems. Also new is an illuminated logo bar and Opel Blitz badge.

Digital meets physical inside

Inside, the interior has been dramatically reworked as per Opel’s detox strategy of eschewing the myriad of physical buttons and switches for touch-sensitive items.

As such, the Grandland’s restyled dashboard houses Opel’s latest Pure Panel comprising a digital instrument cluster binnacle of unspecified size, and a new 16-inch infotainment system with a mix of physical and haptic buttons.

Depending on the eventual trim level, specification items comprise ambient lighting, the comfort focused AGR seats now longer trimmed in leather but a recycled fabric, a new Head-Up Display, heating and massaging functions for the front chairs themselves and a wireless smartphone charger hidden behind an illuminated translucid glass panel called the Pixel Box.

In terms of safety, the Grandland’s array of standard and optional driver assistance tech comprises a 360-degree surround-view camera system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Park Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking.

On the power front, a choice of three units will initially be offered, though apart from the full electric variant, no in depth details were disclosed.

No more pure ICE

Instead, Opel only stated that the combustion options will come in the form of a 48-volt mild-hybrid and a plug-in hybrid capable of travelling 85 km on a single charge.

Taking centre stage though, the Grandland Electric uses the same 98-kWh battery pack as in higher-end versions of the E-3008, which offers a range of 700 km and a claimed waiting time of 26 minutes from 10-80% plugged into a DC fast charger.

While no power figures were divulged, the indicated range mirrors that of the Electric 230 version of the E-3008, whose outputs stand at 230 PS or 170kW/343Nm.

More in due course

Its official market debut in Europe still to be confirmed, the Grandland, for the time being, remains an uncertainty for South Africa, most likely as a result of electrically assisted powertrains and complete discontinuation of pure combustion engines.

As a result, should approval be given, expect it to only happen towards the end of the year or in early 2025.

