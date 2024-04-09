Opel Frontera officially returns as Crossland’s reinvented successor

A choice of mild-hybrid or electric powertrains will be offered, though unlike the Isuzu-based original, no low range will be available.

Said to have been inspired by the Isuzu derived original, the Frontera sports a more boxier design than the Crossland, complete with the Vizor and Compass grille. Image: Opel

Its return, then still a rumour, uncovered towards the end of last year, Opel parent company, Stellantis, has officially debut the revived Frontera as the replacement for the Crossland markets on the Old Continent will be receiving from the third quarter of the year.

An unsurprising difference from the original that spanned two generations from 1991 to 2004 as a rebadged version of the three-and-five-door Isuzu MU, – the latter sold locally as the Isuzu Frontier – the Frontera not only loses the body-on-frame platform and low range transfer case, but also any option of a turbodiesel engine as propulsion will originate either from a mild-hybrid petrol or full electric powertrain.

Reportedly riding on a stretched version of the “Smart Car” platform that underpins the new Citroën ë-C3, the Frontera’s dimensions remains a mystery as full details are only expected once sales officially commence.

According to Britain’s Autocar though, the Frontera, which will again be sold in said market as the Vauxhall Frontera, will have an overall length of 4 400 mm and more than likely, gains on the wheelbase, width and height fronts compared to the Crossland.

As a comparison, the latter, which replaced the Meriva in 2017 as one of the first Opel models under the brand’s ownership of the PSA Group – which amalgamated with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to create Stellantis in 2021 – measures 4 212 mm long, 1 765 mm wide and 1 635 mm tall while making do with a wheelbase of 2 604 mm.

Reflecting the expected dimensional changes is the Frontera’s practicality consisting of a 460-litre boot that expands to 1 600-litres with the rear seats folded. Comparatively, space in the Crossland ranges from 410-litres to 1 255-litres.

Incorporating Opel’s Bold and Pure styling language complete with the Opel Vizor and Compass grille first shown on the Mokka, and subsequently passed down to the Grandland, new Astra and the facelift Corsa, the Frontera also boasts the Opel Pure Panel comprising a pair of 10-inch display mostly likely to be reserved for flagship trim levels only.

Set to remain a five-seater for now, the expected choice of powertrains, which also remains under wraps, will most likely comprise of the 48-volt assisted 1.2-litre turbocharged PureTech petrol powering the Corsa, and, as per its ë-C3 relation, the 44-kWh lithium phosphate battery pack Autocar reports will come with a power hike from 85 kW to 100 kW.

As it stands, the inclusion of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, comprising an electric motor being paired with the 1.6-litre PureTech turbo-petrol as used in the Astra, remains to outstanding, though certain is the omittance of a diesel engine as mentioned.

Speculatively projected to start around the £30 000 mark in the United Kingdom, more details of the Frontera is expected later, with the same applying to the possibility of it being offered in South Africa, most likely by year-end or in 2025 if approval is given.

