Landmark Passion for Speed ready for blast-off at Zwartkops

Traditional opener of the local motorsport calendar this year celebrates its 25th anniversary

This year’s South African circuit racing activities will kick off in spectacular and nostalgic fashion at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this weekend.

The occasion will be the 25th Passion for Speed extravaganza which, with more than 300 participants, will be the country’s biggest motorsport event of 2026.

Classes

Legends of the 9-Hour

The day’s top crowd drawcard should be two races for Legends of the 9-Hour Pre-1970 Production Cars.

Top contenders should include Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Auto Ford Mustang), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevrolet Nova), Seef Fourie (Mercury Cougar) and Warren Lombard (Studebaker Lark).

Also in the running will be Mark du Toit (TAR Ford Fairlane), Kosie Swanepoel (Chevrolet Bel Air), Colin Ellison (Ford Thunderbolt) and Hennie Groenewald (Ford Capri Perana).

Veteran Kosie Swanepoel will tackle Saturday’s races for Legends of the 9-Hour Pre-1970 Production Cars at Zwartkops in the circuit’s long-serving Chevrolet Bel Air. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Joining the locals will be Dutch drivers Michiel Campagne (Chevrolet Chevelle) and Harmen van Putten (Ford Mustang).

Sports Prototypes

The day’s quickest lap times should be set in the races for Pre-2000 International Sports Racing Prototypes.

Pre-event favourites must include Larry Wilford (Lola T70), Swede Kennet Persson (McLaren 5B), Peter Bailey (Porsche 917), Keegan Campos (Porsche 911 RSR).

Providing added competition will be Rui Campos (Shelby CanAm), Lee Thompson (Ecosse) and George Avvakoumides (Euro Shop Porsche 911 RSR).

Pre-1966 Le Mans Sports and GTs

Officially, the day’s main race will be a 45-minute event for Pre-1966 Le Mans Sports and GT cars.

The 45-minute event for Pre-1966 Le Mans Sports and GT cars should see a probable winner in Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Cobra). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Probable winners must be Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Cobra), Olivier Dalais (Marlboro Crane Hire Ford GT40) and James Temple (Lindenberg Daytona Coupe).

Also in the mix will be Alan Meyer (Chevron B8), Ryan Quan-Chai/Patrick Mortier (Cobra) and Janne Kling (Ford GT40).

9-Hour Under Two Litres

The races for the 9-Hour Legends Pre 1968 Under Two Litres will be contested by Carel Pienaar (Kameeldoring Lotus Cortina), Alan Poulter (Tom Campher Volvo 122S) and Denzil Bhana (MGB GT).

The races for 9-Hour Legends Pre 1968 Little Giants should see the Under Two-litre Class contested by Carel Pienaar (Kameeldoring Lotus Cortina). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Chasing them will be Marc Miller (RentMySolar Alfa Romeo Giulietta), Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint), Roger Houston (Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint) and Chris du Plooy (Volvo 122S).

9-Hour Little Giants

Chad ten Doeschate (GSM Flamingo), should be the Little Giant to beat, challenged by Elke van Vledder (Alfa Romeo GT Junior), Ishmael Baloyi (GSM Dart), John ten Doeschate (GSM Dart) and Robin Clarke (MGB GT).

Classic GT and Trans-Am

The races for the Classic GT and Trans-Am Cars should produce fierce competition between Lee Thompson (Opel Astra V8) and Seef Fourie in Willie Hepburn’s old Opel Rekord V8.

The races for the Classic GT and Trans-Am Cars should see Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet Firenza CanAm) fighting for podium places. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Also challenging for victory will be Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet Firenza CanAm), Franco di Matteo (Ford Mustang) and Oliver Broome (BMW 3.0 CSL).

Providing the modern touch are four Lamborghini Gallardos for Damien Hammond, Sam Hammond, Nathan Hammond and Wayne Roach.

Evapco HRSA

A wide variety of cars will tackle the races for Evapco HRSA cars, led by Franz Jensen (Hamilton’s Datsun 1200 GX), Nigel Townsend (Ford Escort) and Shaun van der Linde (Kameeldoring Ford Escort).

A podium chaser in the races for Evapco HRSA cars should be Jannie van Rooyen in his Volkswagen Scirocco. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Serious competition will also come from Mike Barbaglia (Alfa Romeo GT Junior), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco) and Andre ten Napel (Volkswagen Scirocco).

Others to watch should include Johann van der Walt (Mercedes-Benz 280E), Cor Kraamwinkel (BMW 2002), Fabienne Lanz (Fiat Uno Turbo), Riaan Draper (Ford Escort) and Darren Pragji (Datsun 1200).

Single-seaters

Single-seater enthusiasts will not be left out in the cold – 22 cars will tackle the races for Historic Single Seaters.

Top contenders should include Ryan Ludik (WH Auctioneers Titan Mk5), Ben van der Westhuizen (Royale RF24), Des Hillary (Dulon MP158), Alan Kernick (Tasman 88 FVee) and Michael Hillary (Lotus 23).

BMW M Performance Turbo

Rounding out the day will be two races for BMW M Performance Parts Turbo Cup Cars.

Front runners should include Renier Smith (FAST Development M3), Bob Neil (Delmon Mining M3), Nishal Singh (Autonische M3) and Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom 335i),

In the running also will be Andreas Meier (CEC PTY 318i STC) and Kashen Naicker (Megastar M3 GT).

BMW M Performance N/A

The Pablo Clark BMW 3.0 CSL Batmobile of Maurizio Bianco must be the favourite to win the races for BMW Performance Parts NA cars.

He will be pursued by Bernard de Gouveia (De Gouveia Accountants M3), Trevor Long (Roof Surgeon M3), Philip Mostert (Mosco 330i), Olerato Sekudu (Rampage Racing M3), Pieter Lonbard (SMS Alert320i).

How much and when?

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 06h00, with racing scheduled to start at 07h00.

Admission will cost R240 per adult and R150 per student, with kids under the age of 12 to go in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and you are welcome to set up your braai and gazebo on the circuit’s grass banks.

Everybody may visit the pits on foot and the Zwartkops Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and the spectator areas all day.

For more information, visit the www.zwartkops.co.za website.

