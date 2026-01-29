R20 000 BYD ‘Drive the Dream’ experience up for grabs

BYD South Africa are hosting a test drive event this weekend to demonstrate the thrill of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to customers.

The ‘Drive the Dream’ event is taking place on Saturday at all participating BYD dealerships, nationwide. This one-day event is offering customers the opportunity to experience the brand’s innovative NEVs and hybrids firsthand.

Drive the Shark 6 bakkie

Visitors can book a test drive of 2026 South African Car of the Year semi-finalists including the Shark 6, BYD’s 321kW/650Nm plug-in hybrid (PHEV) double-cab bakkie and the BYD Dolphin Surf, South Africa’s most affordable fully electric vehicle. Other models like the pure electric BYD Atto 3, Seal, and Sealion 7, as well as the hybird Sealion 6, and the recently launched Sealion 5 hybrid SUV will also be available for customers to test drive.

BYD Dolphin Surf is South Africa’s cheapest full electric car. Picture: Supplied.

“The ‘Drive the Dream’ weekend is our way of inviting everyone to feel the future of mobility,” says Steve Chang, Managing Director of BYD South Africa. “We’ve seen incredible interest since entering the market, and this event lets customers experience the vehicles themselves – no pressure, just pure driving excitement. By getting behind the wheel, South Africans can see exactly how easy and exciting the transition to electric driving can be.”

To add to the excitement of the event, BYD is launching an exclusive competition for qualifying customers who visit a BYD dealership on the day. Competition entrants stand a chance to win 1 of 10 BYD Dream Experiences to the value of R20 000 each.

To participate in the competition, you must simply book and complete a test drive at a participating dealership near you. Terms and Conditions apply.

About BYD

Founded in 1994, BYD is a high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. After more than 31 years of rapid growth, BYD has played a significant role in industries related to electronics, auto, renewable energy and rail transit.

With a focus on energy acquisition, storage, and application, BYD offers comprehensive zero-emission new energy solutions. As a company listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, its annual revenue in 2024 exceeds RMB 700 billion.