Passion for Speed continues nostalgic spectacle at Red Star

Continuation of the same event last weekend at Zwartkops not only included four wheel action, but also two for the first time this year.

Seef Fourie Junior, whose Mercury Cougar had dropped out of the first race for Pre-1966 Production Cars with electronic maladies, started near the back of the second race grid. He blasted through the field in two laps and remained in front, to win. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

This year’s Passion for Speed events were concluded in style at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday as part of a split programme in conjunction with the main even held at the Zwartkops Raceway outside Pretoria last weekend.

Endurance drawing card

With a total of 19 races on four and two wheels entertaining the crowd, the headline event was the 45-minute endurance race for Pre-1966 Le Mans Sports and Production Cars.

With the Delmas temperatures in the high thirties and a mandatory three-minute pitstop, teams worked up a good sweat.

In the end, Steven Clark took his Backdraft Roadster to victory, 14 seconds ahead of Stuart Armstrong (Strong Backdraft Roadster), with James Temple (Lindenberg Racing Daytona Coupe) a further minute and 15 seconds adrift.

Saturday’s 45-minute endurance race for Pre-1966 Le Mans Sports and Production Cars was won by Steven Clark took his Backdraft Roadster. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Mike McLoughlin (Backdraft Roadster), Rob Mordaunt (Allied Transport Backdraft Roadster) and Craig Hamilton (Dalton Tractors Backdraft Roadster) filled out the top six places.

Sports and GTs

Visiting Netherlands racer Michiel Campagne took his McLaren M8F to victory in the first International Sports Car race, leading home Mark du Toit (Lola T70), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Denver Branders (EIS Supplies Backdraft Roadster) and Clark.

Race two saw the emergence of a new Ferrari-engined Lotus Exige GT3 in the hands of Pieter Zeelie.

Many enthusiasts wondered why the car’s entry had been accepted, since it does not in any shape, form or manner resemble a historic vehicle.

Predictably, Zeelie proceeded to run off into the distance and set the day’s quickest lap time.

Behind him, Campagne and du Toit fought tooth and nail for the real first place, followed by Lawrence and Clark.

HRSA

Gerhard Henning took his Centre Stone Cars Volkswagen Scirocco to the HRSA category’s first race victory, ahead of James Temple (Lindenberg Racing Ford Capri Perana), Oliver Broome (Chevrolet SS), Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane), Stefan Puschavez (Porsche 911 RSR) and Colin Ellison (Ford Thunderbolt).

Gerhard Henning took his Centre Stone Cars Volkswagen Scirocco to the HRSA category’s first race victory, Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Seef Fourie Jr, whose thundering Mercury Cougar had dropped out of the first race lead with electronic maladies, started near the back of the second race grid.

He blasted through the field in two laps and remained in front, to win from Henning, Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Auto Ford Mustang), Temple, Broome and Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane).

Lotus Challenge

David Jermy (Blue Bubbles Taylon) took the first Lotus Challenge race from JP Nortje (N4 Autocraft Birkin), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Taylon) and Jeff Gable (Blue Bubbles Birkin).

David Jermy (Blue Bubbles Taylon) took all three Lotus Challenge races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Jermy won race two as well, followed by Adlem, Gable and Tinus Botes (CSI Taylon). In race three, Jermy made it a hattrick ahead of Nortje, Adlem and Gable.

Silvercup

Giulio Airaga (Desco Opel Tigra Spaceframe) won the first Silvercup 2,0 race, leading home Marius du Plessis (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Marius Truter (Volkswagen Golf), Faudo Sidique (Honda Ballade), Tony Szabo (JHB Clothing Honda Civic) and Chris Cronje (Dozer Toyota Corolla Spaceframe).

Alraga won race two as well, followed by Sidique, Truter, Szabo, Petrus van Oordt (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) and Theo Bohnen (Renault Clio Spaceframe).

Formula Libre

The opening Formula Libre heat went to Johannes Gerber in his Namib Biltong Formula KTM X-Bow, leading home Louis van der Merwe (LIABRI Swift), Aidan Morrow (Formula M) and Hylton Morrow (Formula M).

Veteran Allen Meyer (Formula Volkswagen) took race two from Gerber, van der Merwe, Morrow, Kennedy Torres (Formula Libre) and Damian White (Formula Volkswagen).

INEX Legends

Christian Padayachee won the first INEX Legends race ahead of the similar cars of Sebastian Venkov and Torben Roos. Race two went to Roos, from Cyril Jacobs and Venkov.

Cyril Jacobs then won race three from Venkov and Richard van Heerde.

Two-wheels

The opening Classic Superbike race went to Fergal McAdam (Pharon Honda Firestorm), ahead of Michael McSkimming (Suzuki Katana), Etienne Louw (Kawasaki Z1000) and Kevin Kemp (BitByBit Suzuki GSX-R).

McSkimming won race two as well, followed by McAdam, Louw and Kemp.

