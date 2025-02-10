Coming in 2026: New Mahindra ‘Pik Up’ makes spy shot debut

Seemingly set to be called Scorpio X, the internally named Z121 will debut sometime in 2025, but only go on-sale in early 2026.

Concept Mahindra Pik Up will become a reality in 2025 before going on-sale in 2026. Image: Charl Bosch

With little having emerged since a trademark uncovering hinting at its name in February last year, a first spy video has emerged of the next generation Mahindra Pik Up undergoing testing in India.

Hello Scorpio X?

Shown in near-ready production guise at the marque’s India Independence Day celebration conference in Cape Town three years ago as the Global Pik Up Concept, the internally named Z121 is still expected to debut sometime this year before going on-sale in 2026.

Supposedly set to wear the Scorpio X moniker as hinted by the trademark submission, the first completely new generation Pik Up in nearly two decades will form part of an eventual three-product bakkie comprising the Bolero and the existing Pik Up sold as the Scorpio Getaway since 2006.

First sighting

Set to ride on a different body-on-frame platform rather than sharing it with the Scorpio-N SUV, the first spy shot, posted by Instagram user vashusingh123 over the weekend, shows a single cab wearing the same frontal facia as the Scorpio-N, but with a somewhat ill-fated loadbin taken directly from the current Pik Up.

More than likely an early test mule given the loadbin, plus its dramatically increased length over the Pik Up, the example also sports the same alloy wheels as the Scorpio-N and a sport bar seemingly taken from the Pik Up.

Known so far

While the social post doesn’t reveal anything else, what is known is that the Global Pik Up/Scorpio X will continue with the 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine as the sole option in key markets.

Although set to be joined by the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol used in the Indian-market Scorpio-N and the XUV 700 in South Africa, the diesel will the mainstay option in most export markets mated to either a six-speed manual or an Aisin-sourced six-speed automatic gearbox.

Global Pik Up will have a platform different from that of the Scropio-N. Image: Mahindra

“The core principles of this concept lie in crafting a multifaceted vehicle for the contemporary era,” Product Development and Technology President, R Velusamy, told the media in the Cape Town.

“We are focused on building a true global pickup that reflects authenticity, with engineering and safety features designed to resonate with the global audience”.

No bigger displacement than 2.2

In a later interview with Australia’s carexprt.com.au, Velusamy stated that the newcomer will have a different suspension and overhangs to the Scorpio-N, before also admitting that as much as 450 Nm can be extracted from the mHawk oil-burner when paired to the Aisin ‘box.

An engine greater in displacement than the mHawk has also been ruled-out, as has so-called “sports versions” similar to the Toyota Hilux GR Sport and Ford Ranger Raptor.

Current Mahindra Pik Up has been around since 2006. Image: Mahindra

Set to be offered, once again, as a double cab, the depicted single cab and a first-time cab-and-a-half, the Global Pik Up/Scorpio X will have a tow capacity of 3 500 kg and, according to Velusamy, a five-star Australian NCAP safety rating he cited as the main reason for sales only starting in 2026.

Also set to feature, for the first time, are the Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom drive modes, as well as four four-wheel-drive settings; Normal, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts and Sand.

More soon

For the moment, no further details, including whether the Global Pik Up will continue to be build in South Africa alongside or in place of the Pik Up, is known, however, expect more to appear over the coming weeks and months now that the first images have emerged.

