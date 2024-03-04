Massive hike in petrol and diesel prices from Wednesday

The Department of Mineral Resources said higher oil prices and a weaker rand are factors in the steep fuel price increase.

South African motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets with a hike in the petrol and diesel price coming on Wednesday.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase from Wednesday, 6 March 2024.

Both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase by R1.21 per litre.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increases by R1.06 per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur increases by R1.19 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 85 cents per litre more and the price of LPGas increases by 41 cents per kilogramme.

Reason for petrol increase

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake said there were several factors that contributed to the decreases in petrol and diesel prices.

“The higher average oil prices and weaker rand against the US Dollar during the period under review.”

Brent Crude price

The DMRE said the average Brent Crude oil price increased from 82.03 US Dollars (USD) to 82.50 USD during the period under review.

“The higher oil price is be attributed to, the continued OPEC+ oil production cuts and the extremely cold weather which affected production from North America, and the continued tension in the Red Sea, which added to the geopolitical risk premium on the shipping costs.”

Slate levy

Maake said the slate levy remains unchanged.

“The minister, with the concurrence of the minister of finance, increased the IP tracer dye levy from 0.1 cents to one cent in the price structures of diesel.

“Transnet pipeline has decommissioned the Kroonstad pipeline from 31 December 2023, it has affected fuel transport in four district zones ranging in an increase of 0.9 to a decrease of about 5.7 cents per litre in the transport costs,” Maake said.

