JUST IN: Zizi Kodwa resigns as ANC MP

The former minister's resignation with immediate effect was confirmed by ANC on Thursday.

Former Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation, Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa has resigned as a member of Parliament (MP) of the African National Congress (ANC).

This followed criticism over Kodwa’s deployment to the National Assembly.

The former minister’s resignation with immediate effect was confirmed by the ANC on Thursday afternoon.

“The secretary-general of the ANC, comrade Fikile Mbalula, has received a letter from comrade Zizi Kodwa formally communicating his resignation as a Member of Parliament.

“The letter is dated 24 July 2024, and the resignation is with immediate effect. The African National Congress has accepted the letter, and wishes comrade Zizi well,” the party’s statement reads.

This is a developing story