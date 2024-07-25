JRA threatens to cancel tender after Lilian Ngoyi Street repair delays

The road, formerly known as Bree Street, was damaged after a gas explosion.

Construction workers on Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg on 25 July 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says it will cancel the tender should there be more delays in the restoration of Lilian Ngoyi Street in the city’s central business district (CBD).

The JRA has sought to clarify the progress made on plans to repair Lilian Ngoyi Street amid public dissatisfaction with the pace of the rehabilitation project.

The road, formerly known as Bree Street, sustained damage on 19 July 2023, following an explosion caused by a gas leak beneath the surface.

The affected area spans 1.8 kilometres (KM), with the refurbishment project set to repair Lilian Ngoyi Street between Ntemi Piliso Street in Newtown and End Street in Hillbrow.

Lilian Ngoyi Street repair delays

The project, which is divided into two phases, has experienced delays after it commenced in January 2024.

With the first phase expected to be completed in December 2024, the JRA has been monitoring the progress to ensure that timelines were met by the contractor, which is believed to be Step Up Engineering.

“Despite previous interventions, the appointed contractor has had challenges meeting their contractual obligations,” the agency’s statement read.

The City of Joburg entity confirmed that it has issued a formal notice of intent to terminate the tender if the contractor does not “rectify the situation”.

ALSO READ: Joburg gas explosion: Mayor can’t promise costs won’t balloon as repairs on damaged road begins

“This notice period, in accordance with the general conditions of contract (2015), clause 9.2, commenced on the 23rd of July 2024 and allows the contractor 14 days to respond and rectify the default.

“The entity remains committed to delivering safe, accessible roads, and infrastructure to the public.”

The JRA further promised to ensure the project is completed to “satisfactory standards and will provide further updates on the project’s recommencement and projected timelines once the contractor has responded to the notice”.

“During this process, continuous engagements with all impacted stakeholders will take place in order to provide updates and reassurance on progress.”

Project duration, budget

The JRA previously outlined the scope of the work that needs to be carried out on the project.

The key objectives for the project are the removal of the existing tunnel roof slab, waterline bypasses, a temporary stormwater diversion and sewer diversion.

Joburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda had stated that the street would be repaired by December.

However, the agency rebutted this, asserting that the estimated project duration was 24 months.

READ MORE: Is the City of Johannesburg too broke to fix Lilian Ngoyi Street?

An amount of R196 million was allocated to fix Lilian Ngoyi Street. This includes R13 million for contingencies.

Initially, a budget of R178 million was estimated for the refurbishment project.

Joburg city manager, Floyd Brink disclosed that the metropolitan municipality had to reprioritise the city’s budget to finance the repairs.

The city intended to secure funding for the construction by having a provincial state of disaster declared.

However, their request was rejected, preventing access to disaster funding.