New year blues as petrol and diesel prices increase from Wednesday, 1 January 2025

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that the price of both 93 and 95-octane petrol will increase.

South African motorists will have to pay more for petrol and diesel at the pumps in 2025.

The increase, from Wednesday, 1 January 2025, comes after a series of increases for cash-strapped motorists after a tough 2024.

Petrol and diesel prices

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of 93-octane will increase by 19 cents per litre, while 95-octane petrol will cost 12 cents per litre more.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increases by 7.5 cents per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur goes up by 10.5 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 13 cents less per litre, while the price of LP gas increases 13 cents per kilogram.

How much fuel will cost you?

When the fuel price increase kicks in, a litre of 95 unleaded petrol will cost R21.59 per litre, while 93 Unleaded will retail at R21.34.

The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will increase to R19.29 per litre, and 0.005% will cost R19.44.

Reasons for petrol increase

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake said several factors contributed to the increases in petrol and diesel prices, including the international petroleum product prices and the rand/US dollar exchange rate.

“The contributing factors include the slightly higher oil prices during the period under review.”

Rand/US dollar exchange rate

Maake said the weaker rand against the US dollar also contributed about 10 cents per litre to the petrol price.

Slate levy

Maake said the Slate Levy remained unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel.

“The minister has approved the restoration of all the fuel pricing zones that were affected by the closure of the port of Port Elizabeth to the original magisterial district zones with effect from 1st January 2025,” Maake said.

