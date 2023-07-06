Revised pricing revealed: Lexus details all-new NX

By Charl Bosch

Despite announcing pricing in two stages last year, Lexus has now divulged revised sticker prices of the entire NX line-up now available in South Africa.

Dimensions

The third model after the badge-engineered Toyota Harrier sold in the United States under the Venza nameplate, the NX moves to the TNGA-K platform that has resulted in respective dimensional increases of 20 mm in overall length and width, 30mm on the wheelbase front and five millimetres in terms of height.

As such, the move from the previous New MC underpinned model means an overall length of 4 660mm, height of 1 660mm, width of 1 865mm and wheelbase of 2 690mm. Claimed boot space with the rear seats up is 520-litres.

Sporting Lexus’ latest Spindle Grille frontal design, as well as a new interior resplendent with a standard seven-inch digital instrument cluster, the NX range spans three trim levels and initially, three powertrains.

Models

NX 250

Starting the range off, the NX 250 receives motivation from the normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine rated at 152kW/243Nm.

Hooked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the unit propels the NX from 0-100km/h in 9.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 200 km/h.

In spite of being the entry-level derivative, the 250, like the rest of the NX range, sends its amount of twist to all four wheels, with Lexus claiming a combined fuel consumption of 7.1 L/100km.

Normally aspirated 250 kicks the NX range off. Image: Lexus.

As for spec, the NX 250 is offered solely in EX spec, which means the standard availability of 18-inch alloy wheels, Auto High Beam LED headlights, the new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charger, plus the following:

heated and folding electric mirrors;

dual-zone climate control;

10-speaker sound system;

heated and ventilated front seats;

electric tailgate;

tyre pressure monitor;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Active Cornering Assist;

Lane Trace Assist;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Radar Adaptive Cruise Control;

Steering Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

reverse camera

NX 350

Upping the ante, the NX 350, despite its name denoting a 3.5-litre V6, receives the now widely used 24A-FTS 2.4-litre turbo-petrol that became available earlier this year in the new Tacoma bakkie.

Paired to a revised version of the 250’s eight-speed ‘box, the unit develops 205kW/430Nm, which translates to a top speed, also limited to 200 km/h, but 0-100 km/h in seven seconds. Fuel consumption is pegged at 8.1 L/100 km.

Turbocharged NX 350 sits atop the range. Image: Lexus.

Due to its placing as the flagship petrol model, the NX 350 can only be had in sporty F Sport guise, which, externally, adds the F Sport bumpers, door sills, gloss black Spindle Grille, Adaptive LED headlights, gloss black mirror caps and F Sport specific 20-inch alloy wheels to the mix.

F Sport guise in the NX 350h and 350 means the standard inclusion of red upholstered F Sport seats. Image: Lexus.

Building on the EX, the F Sport’s specification sheet comprises a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, F Sport seats, alloy pedals, gear lever and steering wheel, an LFA inspired digital instrument cluster surround, Head-Up Display, Safe Exit Assist, a panoramic rear-view monitor, hand-free electric tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

Similar to the EX, the F Sport sport a drive mode selector, but adds a Sport and Sport+ setting to the standard issue Eco, Normal and Sport. Completing the F Sport is the Adaptive Variable Suspension.

NX 350h

Completing the range, the hybrid NX 350h serves as the only the derivative to cover three trim levels, EX, F Sport and in between, the luxury focused SE.

Powered by the same hybridised 2.5-litre mill as the RAV4 E-Four, Lexus has, however, extracted a smidgen more power to lift output from 163 kW to a combined 179 kW.

All models get the new 14-inch infotainment system as standard. Image: Lexus.

Mated to a CVT, the NX 350h will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and as with the rest of the range, hit a limited top speed of 200 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption is five-litres/100 km.

As for specification, the hybrid EX and F Sport are both unchanged from their petrol siblings, although in the case of the SE, the EX has been used as a base and revised with different interior colours, a heated second row with automatic folding not available on the F Sport, headlight washers and, carried over from the latter, cornering LED headlights, the Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Safe Exit, plus the panoramic sunroof.

Colours

In total, the NX’s colour palette spans nine hues, with White Nova and Poseidon Blue reserved exclusively for the F Sport. The rest consist of:

black;

White Quartz (not for F Sport);

Sonic Chrome;

Graphite Black;

Sonic Titanium;

Terrane Khaki;

Blazing Carnelian;

Madder Red;

Celestial Blue (not for Sport)

Price

As before, the NX range is covered by a seven-year/105 000 km maintenance plan and in the case of the NX 350h, a eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty.

NX 250 EX – R968 000

NX 350h EX – R1 100 100

NX 350h SE – R1 172 900

NX 350h F Sport – R1 200 800

NX 350 F Sport – R1 211 900

