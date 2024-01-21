Lexus NX 350 F Sport proud petrol protagonist in a changing world

New 2.4-litre turbo mill the star of the show in this plush and sporty mid-sized SUV.

The black F Sport elements look stunning along with the White Nova paintwork on the Lexus NX. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Toyota has extensively used the Lexus moniker to showcase its hybrid technology over the years. Of the 29 Lexus models currently offered in South Africa, all of 20 are hybrids.

But in staying true to the Japanese carmaker’s philosophy of focusing on a variety of future powertrains solutions instead of being fixated on electrification like many manufacturers, the internal combustion engine is still very much a key component in its stable.

And we are not only talking about the dated 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is used to make the ES and NX model ranges more accessible. Last year the new LX became the recipient of the superb 3.5-litre petrol and 3.3-litre diesel turbo engines that debuted on the Land Cruiser 300 in 2022. Around the same time a newly developed 2.4-litre blown petrol mill was introduced to the new Lexus NX and RX ranges.

Lexus NX put to the test

The Citizen Motoring got to sample this engine in the Lexus NX 350 F Sport over the festive period. This derivative, only offered in F Sport guise, is the line-up’s flagship petrol offering at R1 224 000.

The NX, which is the abbreviation for “nimble crossover”, is the best-selling local Lexus model in South Africa. It slots into the Lexus SUV line-up between the smaller UX and bigger RX. Now in its second generation, its rides on the same TNGA-K platform as the Lexus RX and Toyota RAV4.

The Lexus NX 350 F Sport rides on black 20-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The four-pot 2.4-litre turbocharged engine produces an impressive 205kW of power and 430 Nm of torque. Eight-speed automatic transmission sends the twist to all four wheels via the AWD E Four system that is also found on the RAV4.

Plush ride

The Lexus NX 350 F Sport is also equipped with Adaptive Suspension. Performance dampers are automatically adjusted when you choose between the four driving modes; Eco, Normal, Sport and Sport+ to deliver the optimal suspension for the chosen mode.

We did not run it against the clock, but Lexus claims it will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 7 seconds flat. And that it can reach a top speed of 200km/h.

We felt that the fuel consumption of around 10 L/100km we achieved over the course of 1 600km was reasonable for a car and engine of this size, although not great. The number got as high as 13 when there was no open road trips involved.

A superb drive

Lexus says that the new NX’s dynamic performance was focused on delivering the Lexus Driving Signature. This is described as the ideal combination of ride comfort with steering, throttle and braking performance.

We are glad to report that they achieved this with flying colours in the Lexus NX 350 F Sport. The responsive engine adds to a very rewarding overall driving experience. The car feels planted, handles great and accelerates effortlessly – all which take place in extreme comfort.

Despite leaving a lasting impression, the 2.4-litre mill is not the only impressive thing in the all-new Lexus NX. The second generation NX also raises the bar in terms of styling, comfort, connectivity and safety.

Notice all the sport touches in the cabin. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Lexus NX looks the part

With its subtly framed black gloss spindle grille which is flanked by adaptive LED headlights, the Lexus LX 350 F Sport certainly looks the part. At the rear a new blade light connects the taillights, while black gloss mirrors caps and 20-inch black allow wheels further enhance its chiseled side profile.

Inside, you are met by style and craftsmanship in typical Lexus style. The combination of red and black leather in our test car worked a charm. It lends the cabin a very sporty feeling which is further complemented by F Sport seats, leather gear lever and steering wheel and alloy pedals.

Standard specification on the Lexus NX 350 F Sport include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LFA-inspired digital instrument cluster and head-up display. The infotainment system, which can be operated via a new voice command system or from the button on the steering wheel, features navigation and a superb 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Leg and headroom in the rear is enough to keep adult comfortable on long trips. And 520 litres of boot space should easily swallow their luggage.

The Lexus NX 350 F Sport features a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Clever door latches

While the full list of standard spec is just too long to mention, we’ll stick to the really good stuff. Like the panoramic sunroof, hands-free electric tailgate and e-latch electric door release system. The latter replaces the traditional interior door handles with push-button switches. A feature called Safe Exit Assist links the e-latch to the NX’s Blind Spot Monitor. This ensures the car will cancel the action of opening the door if it detects an oncoming car or bicycle.

And speaking of safety, again there is no shortage of systems in the Lexus NX 350 F Sport. These include the likes of Intersection Turn Assist and Emergency Steering Assist. Plus a Pre-Collision system with pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection and Parking Support Brake.

Overall, the Lexus NX 350 F Sport is a seriously good package, spearheaded by an engine perfect for those not quite ready to become a tree hugger yet.

The Lexus NX 350 F Sport is sold standard with a seven-year/150 000km warranty and maintenance plan.