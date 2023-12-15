Plug-in Lexus RX shows PHEV’s merits in clearest possible way

First ever plug-in hybrid RX makes for an interesting alternative to the conventional hybrid RX 350h and new RX 500h models.

Despite the sombre White Quartz paint option, the RX 450+ appears striking, thanks in part to the latest Spindle Grille.

When it debuted the original RX in 1997, Lexus, under parent company Toyota, not only created a new SUV sub-segment, but also a template for what would become a lucrative space within the global market today.

Lexus’ icon

Spanning four generations, the RX, or Toyota Harrier in Japan, introduced first time technology and features to the compact luxury crossover segment, one of the biggest being a hybrid powertrain in the second generation’s RX 400h.

Improved with each iteration, never mind global sales of 3.5-million units, the introduction of the fifth generation RX last year not only came with a significant change in the moniker’s powertrain, but also design.

Effectively previewed as long ago as 2021 when Toyota debuted the Harrier in Japan and then the Venza in the United States – a model incidentally dropped last month – the RX made its South African debut earlier this year with the same engine options as the global range, minus one Lexus subsequently overturned in the middle of November.

Though longer and wider than past generation, the rear appears more compact than before.

Carrying the RX 450+ badge, the name signifies a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powerunit that combines the long serving normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors powered by an 18.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The alternative to the regular “conventional” hybrid RX 350h, the setup produces a combined 228 kW and according to Lexus, a claimed all-electric range of 65 km.

Familiar 450 badge’s added “+” provides a clue as to what resides beneath the rear seats.

While taking the RX 450+ to Gerotek never crossed any minds, its use as a dual-stage powered SUV, especially after its surprise announcement, attracted significant interest when it arrived for the seven-day stay.

A model on its own with no trim level denominators like the RX 350, RX 350h and RX 500h, the White Quartz example impressed, but also left a number of questioned unanswered upon its return.

Compact, but also not

Aesthetically, the 450+ follows the same design ethos as the previous four generations by combining a rounded bootlid layout with an elongated bonnet, as well as the latest interpretation of Lexus’ Spindle Grille up front.

While appearing more compact than any past RX, the internally named ALA10 is actually longer and wider, however, as a result of the outstretching bonnet and rear facia, described as odd looking and in some cases, disproportioned by some onlookers.

RX 450+ rides on 21-inch alloy wheels from the start.

Styling is of course subjective and despite the remarks, the RX appears more aggressive and eye-catching than before, not only as a result of the sharp grille with its sealed upper section, but also the angular LED angular headlights and the coupe-esque sloping roofline.

Mounted on 21-inch alloy wheels that fill the wheel arches nicely, the RX keeps the Landau inspired floating design down the C-pillar, but not the Lexus logo on the bootlid that makes way for a block letter badge perched above the new LED light bar connecting the light clusters.

New world inside

Interior a massive step-up from the old RX.

As divisive as the exterior is depending on who you ask, opening the door reveals a completely redesigned and much more modern interior, finally relieved of the extensively criticised mouse-like touchpad that controlled the infotainment system.

Conforming to a principle called Omotenashi, which Lexus says refers to “hospitality” in Japanese, the RX 450+ is typical of Toyota’s upscale brand as little can be faulted fit-and-finish-wise.

New 9.8-inch infotainment system, while a big step-up from old RX’s 12.3-inch display, isn’t the most user friendly.

While the white leather upholstery contrasts beautifully with the darker finishes, as well as the grained imitation wood around the gear lever, it ultimately remains an impractical choice that will require many hours of cleaning in the long run.

Opting for this brings a unique textile material on the upper section of the doors and on the speakers covers of the somewhat underwhelming 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Customisable instrument cluster switches from L/100 km to kWh per 100 km depending on which powerunit is used.

Besides the redesigned electric seats being comfortable, supportive and fitted with heating and ventilation functions, the mentioned 9.8-inch display now sits in a driver-angled position combined with an equally new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

While a significant step-up from the old 12.3-inch system, the visually appealing display is anything but easy to navigate through as the layout appears scattered and difficult to fathom.

Stubby gear lever operates in a toggle-like fashion, while the front cupholder can be pushed down to avoid spillage of larger beverages.

In addition, the lack of satellite navigation, while offset by the inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, is somewhat of a cheeky exclusion given not only the otherwise packed specification sheet, but also the RX 450+’s rather heady R1 629 300 sticker price.

The same extends to the steering wheel. Although grippy and neat, the touch-sensitive buttons are frustrating to use and equally ill-matched to scrolling through the Head-Up Display loaded with so many displays that are, in some cases, too much.

Space

Boot space maxes out at 461-litres with the rear seats in place.

Some ground is, however, taken back in the practicality stakes. Besides being spacious at the front, rear passenger legroom is generous and headroom just as good, though taller passengers over 1.84 m might scoff at the panoramic sunroof robbing some head purchase.

40/20/40 split rear back folds down electrically to reveal a total capacity of 1 678-litres.

A standard fitting of the rear seats are the heating and cooling functions, as well as the split rear back that folds electrically to increase the size of the boot from a rather small 461-litres, to a reported, based on figures from the UK, 1 678-litres.

The bizarre charging undertaking

It is, however, on the power front where the RX 450+ both shines and frustrates, though in the case of the latter, for a bizarre reason when it came to charging time.

Not being a dual-stage hybrid means the 450+ doesn’t support DC charging as a result of the combustion engine and size of the battery pack.

Plugging the 6.6 kW into a household socket will require a waiting time of eight hours.

It, therefore, means that charging can only occur by means of a dedicated wallbox, or a normal household socket, the latter opted for and eventually susceptible to a waiting time of eight hours from 0-100%.

As much as plugging the 6.6 kW on-board charger into the charging port proved no problem, the plug attached to the actual cable requires a special input or adapter for it to be used on a standard South African wall.

Subtle modifications were thus required to an extension lead as the plug on the charging cable simply won’t go in. With the “tweaks” done, the process ran smoothly and resulted in an indicated range of 67 km, two more than Lexus’s claim.

Display showing the hybrid system’s workings remains fascinating.

The use of battery depending on five drive modes; Normal, Eco, Sport, HY and EV Hold, switching the RX 450+ on automatically sees HY or hybrid mode selected, meaning the petrol engine takes over from the electric motor at higher speeds while also charging the battery.

As its name indicates, EV sees propulsion coming solely from the electric motor, while EV Hold cuts the motor completely to save any remaining range while relying on the petrol engine for motivation.

Shocking

Seats have been redesigned for the RX and, besides being massively comfortable, are both heated and ventilated.

During the weeklong stay, EV mode was used extensively and while charging the battery for a second time didn’t occur, the merits of a plug-in hybrid still showed as the daily commute saw the battery being depleted two days after being charged.

Once back in HY mode, with brake regeneration helping the battery’s cause further, the RX 450+ felt unsurprisingly brisk with a more than a decent amount of punch somewhat belying the claimed top speed of 200 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

Quiet and refined it maybe, switching the RX to Sport mode made it come alive with a sensation akin to being, pardon the pun, electrocuted in a more EV than hybrid way.

Textile material on the doors feels premium and soft, though the 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system disappoints somewhat.

Despite the powertrain being paired to the CVT, the typical aspects of the transmission – smooth and seamless at low speeds but with a droning, elastic feel at higher speeds – didn’t bother as a much as a result of combined torque from both the engine and electric motors.

Skewed towards the United States where the majority of its success has happened over the last 26 years, the RX’s ride felt more like floating than driving.

Opulence continues at the rear where the seats are heated and cooled.

While no air suspension option can be had, the suspension irons out bumps and creases with such ease and composure that the RX feels more large, stately sedan than SUV.

Saving its biggest plus for last though, the eventual fuel consumption after two days in EV mode and the rest in hybrid saw the RX 450+ register an indicated best of 6.5 L/100 km – well off the dubious 1.3 L/100 km claim, but still impressive for a 2 280 kg SUV.

Conclusion

As much as the naysayers will have their knifes out for the apparent irrelevance of an “electric vehicle” in South Africa “when there is no electricity”, the argument remains that a plug-in hybrid or a traditional hybrid presents the best alternative to a petrol or diesel engine vehicle instead of full EV.

In this instance, the RX 450+ stands out by providing the best of both worlds, while also being considerably cheaper than a comparative SUV powered solely by electricity.

Plush, luxurious and as smooth as only a Lexus can, as a package, it still remains an expensive one at risk of being overlooked by its siblings, as well as competition from Sweden, the UK and Germany.

