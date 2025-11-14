Porsche Cayenne Coupe can now withstand handgun bullets

This anti-hijack solution is more cost effective than heavier armouring packages.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is latest of an ever-growing list of SUVs that can now be armoured with a lightweight package.

Earlier in 2025, SVI Engineering introduced the innovative SVI Lite product range, which slots in below its B4 discreet and B6 discreet 360-degree armouring packages, but above smash-and-grab window film. Launched with the Toyota Corolla Cross and Ford Ranger, the SVI Lite treatment has since been extended to several other models. They range from the Suzuki Jimny right through to the Audi Q7. Now it’s the Porsche Cayenne Coupe’s turn.

Performance not affected

“In addition to its cost-effectiveness when compared to full 360-degree ballistic protection, one of the key drawcards of our lightweight SVI Lite partial armouring solution is the fact the car’s general usability is virtually unaffected. That means the Porsche Cayenne Coupe remains very much a sportscar,” says SVI business development director, Nicol Louw.

As with other SVI Lite packages, this anti-hijack solution for the Porsche Cayenne Coupe is limited to the side closures. The customer determines how many doors must be armoured.

All chosen doors gain carefully shaped and fully concealed Kevlar panels. The standard side-window glass is in turn replaced with special lightweight armoured glass. Together, these components deliver Level B2 protection and are thus rated to stop 9mm, 124-grain rounds fired from a handgun.

Any Porsche Cayenne Coupe model

In total, the armouring components add less than 15kg to each door, meaning vehicle performance is virtually unaffected. Regardless of whether the solution is applied to the 260kW Porsche Cayenne Coupe, the 349kW Cayenne S Coupe, the 368kW GTS Coupe or the 485kW Turbo GT.

Furthermore, the special ballistic glass used in the SVI LITE package allows for the standard operation of the side windows. As such, the driver enjoys completely unhindered access to parking-ticket machine and biometric readers. Passengers can operate their windows, too.

Compared with 360-degree B4 discreet armour – which, for a similarly sized SUV, starts at approximately R850 000 (excluding VAT) – SVI Lite is particularly cost effective. The price per closure for the Porsche Cayenne Coupe starts at R74 950 (excluding VAT). Regardless of the number of closures, fitment at SVI’s facility outside Pretoria takes just two weeks.