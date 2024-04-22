Porsche Cayenne GTS returns as range’s most powerful non-hybrid

GTS will arrive in South Africa around the third or fourth quarter in either standard guise, or as the lowered-roof Coupe.

GTS’s subtle exterior differences from the S are easy to spot. Image: Porsche

Porsche continued its roll-out of the facelift Cayenne with the newest addition being the revived GTS that slots-in above the S as the new flagship non-electrified variant.

Unique look

While likely to be pushed-down once the still secretive Turbo models arrive, the GTS receives the same exterior revisions as the standard Cayenne, but builds on the S’ aesthetic by receiving 21-inch Anthracite Grey RS Spyder alloy wheels, black accents, a dark bronze finish on the sport exhaust system and wider front air intakes on the flanks of the bumper.

Standard wheel option are 21-inch alloys finished in Anthracite Grey. Image: Porsche

The latter forming part of the Sport Design Package means the standard inclusion blacked-out head-and-taillight clusters, black GTS badging, wider door sills, GTS front and rear bumpers and red brake calipers.

Inside and underneath

Inside, the Cayenne GTS receives an imitation suede roofliner, sport seats finished in Race-Tex with improved side bolsters, the heated GT steering wheel, suede trim on the doors, centre console and armrests, and a choice of two insert colours as part of the optional GTS interior pack; Slate Grey Neo and Carmine Red.

Available in either standard SUV form or the lowered-roof Coupe, Porsche has made more extensive changes underneath the GTS’ skin, namely uprating the two-chamber air suspension with improved spring rates and front axle pivots from the Turbo GT.

Interior has received subtle changes mostly related to materials and colours. Image: Porsche

In addition, the suspension lowers the body by 10 mm while using the Active Suspension Management system to adapt the ride based on road conditions.

Also standard is the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system, the Porsche Traction Management and as an option, the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control system retuned specifically for the GTS.

Uprated V8

Up front, the GTS retains the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8, though with an uptake in power and torque from 338kW/620Nm, to 368kW/660Nm.

As before, a coupe variant will also be offered. Image: Porsche

Paired to a recalibrated eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox, the GTS, regardless of bodystyle, will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 275 km/h.

Price

Now available for ordering with delivers set to start in the third quarter, Porsche South Africa has approved the Cayenne GTS for the local market with pricing of R2 475 000 for the standard model, and R2 547 000 for the GTS Coupe.

