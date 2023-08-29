Shock turned-up as Porsche debuts new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Newfound more grunt makes the Turbo E-Hybrid the most powerful production Cayenne ever made.

Frontal design from the Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT has been applied to the Turbo E-Hybrid. Image: Porsche.

Having showcased the overhauled third generation Cayenne in April, Porsche has now released details of the new flagship derivative, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.

Set to slot-in above the regular E-Hybrid, and in the absence of a combustion engine Turbo or Turbo S, the arrival of the second generation hybrid, sans the S suffix, sees the moniker also being expanded to the Cayenne Coupe, which does without the “Turbo” designation.

Look carefully

Aesthetically, differentiating the Turbo E-Hybrid from the E-Hybrid requires a keen eye as Porsche has made only subtle changes outside.

This includes the same frontal design as the Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT red brake calipers, brushed stainless dual exhaust outlets, colour-coded wheel arches and Turbo E-Hybrid badging.

Standard on both are Porsche’s latest Matrix LED headlights and optional 22-inch GT Design alloy wheels on the Coupe.

Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid, sans the Turbo nameplate, boasts more grunt than the Turbo GT. Image: Porsche.

Inside, the small detailed changes continue in the shape of the electric leather comfort or sport seats, the GT steering wheel and a Race-Tex finished roofliner.

As with the regular Cayenne, the Turbo E-Hybrid and Coupe E-Hybrid receive the Taycan-inspired dashboard complete with the new 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, the 12.3-inch Porsche Communication Management and, as an option, the 10.9-inch display on the passenger’s side.

Underneath

Underneath, the reworkings on the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and Coupe E-Hybrid’s chassis have been more extensive with the standard inclusion of the dual-chamber adaptive air suspension, the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control system and the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system.

Stainless exhaust outlets are a new addition to the Turbo E-Hybrid. Image: Porsche.

Upping the ante further is the optional GT Package fitted exclusively to the Coupe that brings a 10 mm reduction in ride height, the mentioned 22-inch wheels, specifically tuned air suspension, a GT steering rack, the otherwise optional rear-axle steering system and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes.

Taycan-inspired interior has been altered incrementally. Image: Porsche.

The same GT exterior as the Turbo E-Hybrid, plus a carbon fibre diffuser, titanium exhaust system, carbon fibre roof and carbon side plates for the boot-lid spoiler rounds the GT Package off.

Most powerful Cayenne ever

Unsurprisingly, the Turbo E-Hybrid’s biggest highlight resides underneath its bonnet where both the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine and electric motor have been upgraded to deliver more power and range than the Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Now producing 130 kW instead of 100 kW, motivation for the electric motor comes from a bigger 25.9-kWh battery pack used on the standard Cayenne E-Hybrid, while the combustion engine produces 441 kW on its own.

Coupe with the depicted GT Package boasts 22-inch alloy wheels as standard. Image: Porsche.

The final result is a combined system output of 544kW/950Nm, 44kW/50Nm more than the Turbo S E-Hybrid, which makes the Turbo E-Hybrid more powerful than the Turbo GT and indeed any previous generation Cayenne ever made.

In terms of performance, the Turbo E-Hybrid will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 295 km/h, while the Coupe, with the GT Pack, will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 3.6 seconds before topping out at 305 km/h.

Turbo branded seats offer two choices; the standard Comfort or no-cost option Sport. Image: Porsche.

As before, drive is routed to all four wheels through an eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox with Porsche claiming an all-electric range of 82 km, 42 km more than the Turbo S E-Hybrid.

A more powerful 11 kW on-board charger replaces the old 7.2 kW outlet Porsche claims reduces waiting time to two-and-a-half hours using a fast charging station.

Not yet confirmed

In Germany, pricing kicks off at €176 324 (R3 524 037) for the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and at €179 775 (R3 593 010) for the Coupe S E-Hybrid.

Opting for the Coupe with the GT Package increases the final sticker to €208 454 (R4 166 192), and at the cost of the Turbo GT no longer available in Europe due to the looming Euro 7 emissions regulations.

At present, confirmation has not been given for a South Africa.

