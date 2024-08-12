Dramatic coupe-styled Citroën Basalt finally revealed

Availability of the C3 and C3 Aircross has alluded to the Basalt possibly coming to South Africa before year-end.

Shown as a production-ready concept towards the end of March this year, Citroën has officially detailed the all-new Basalt in India as only the second non-commercial vehicle product after the quadracycle Ami not to conform to the traditional C-naming structure.

On-sale from October, the latest model that forms part of the French marque’s so-called C-Cubed product strategy, the others being the C3 and C3 Aircross with an unknown fourth models reportedly also coming, becomes the de facto flagship as a step-up from the latter.

Drawling visually from the C4 X with the front having changed little from the concept and by extension, the C3 Aircross, the coupe-styled Basalt measures 4 352 mm long, 1 756 mm wide and 1 593 mm tall with a wheelbase 2 651 mm.

Longer and wider but lower than the C3 Aircross, the Basalt offers-up 470-litres of luggage space with the 60/40 split rear seat in use, although seating is for five only unlike the former’s optional seven.

Inside, the interior has not undergone significant changes from that of the C3 Aircross, meaning the retention of the same design, as well as the 10.2-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Depending on the trim level, which comprises three grades; You, Plus and Max, the Basalt boasts a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED head and fog lamps, a wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control with rear vents, remote engine start, cruise control and a multi-function steering wheel.

Taking care of safety is six airbags, a reverse camera with rear parking sensors, Hill Hold Assist, a tyre pressure monitor and Electronic Stability Control.

Up front, the same engine options as the C3 and C3 Aircross have been opted for, namely the normally aspirated 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech petrol rated at 60kW/115Nm and the turbocharged variant of the same unit that pumps-out 81kW/190Nm.

As for transmissions, the five-speed manual is standard on the former with the latter getting a six-speed manual or as an option, a six-speed automatic that increases the Newton Metre output to 205.

Still to be confirmed

Available in five mono-tone colours; Polar White, Platinuim Grey, Steel Grey, Garnet Red and Cosmo Blue with a Perla Black roof contrasting the white and red as part of the dual-tone option, the Basalt carries a price tag of Rs 799 000 that increases to Rs 1 357 000 for the top-spec Max automatic.

For now, the Basalt remains an uncertainty for South Africa, however, expectations are it could well be offered at some stage before year-end based on Stellantis South Africa having realigned Citroën as its entry-level brand below Fiat and Opel.

With the standard C3 an C3 Aircross already available, don’t be surprised if details confirming the Basalt are made soon.

NOW READ: Citroën C3 Aircross an honest compact SUV that can’t be ignored