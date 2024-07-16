Max-sized new Citroën C3 Aircross priced cheaper than before

Now sourced from India than Spain, the Aircross becomes a crossover with optional seven-seats as opposed to a crossover-inspired hatch.

Realigned as the entry-level marque within Stellantis South Africa, Citroën has revealed price and spec details of the new C3 Aircross that also becomes the multi-brand conglomerate’s cheapest seven-seater.

Reinvented air

Radically different from the previous generation made in Spain, the Aicross now originates from the Tiruvallur plant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu as part of both it and the standard CC23 model now representing products made for developing markets.

As such, the European-flavoured previous generation’s designation as an off-road inspired take on the regular C3 makes for a crossover-type variant based on the Smart Car platform that now also underpins latest Old Continent generation.

On-sale in both India and Brazil since the end of March last year, the C3 Aircross, known internally as the CC24, measures 4 323 mm long, 1 665 mm high and 1 796 mm wide with a wheelbase length of 2 671 mm.

Longer by 181 mm, wider by 40 mm and taller by 28 mm with its wheelbase expanding by 67 mm, the added gain is boot space, which ranges from 444-litres in five-seat from, to 511-litres in the case of the seven-seat variant.

Somewhat strangely, no figures were disclosed for both model’s total capacity with their respective seats down, or in the case of the seven-seater, with the third-row being used.

As a comparison, space in the previous C3 Aircross ranged from 410-litres to 1 289-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

Standard turbo and auto

Its ground clearance increased to 200 mm from 178 mm, up front, the C3 Aircross also adds a turbocharger to the 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech petrol until now not offered on the standard C3.

Although present in India, for South Africa, torque has been increased from 190 Nm to 205 Nm with power remaining unchanged at 81 kW.

The reason for the latter comes as a result of Citroën having opted to eschew the five-speed manual gearbox entirely for a six-speed automatic available in Brazil where power options consist of a normally aspirated 1.6 of the 1.0-litre Firefly turbo.

Debuting in the fourth quarter of the year though, the entry-level Plus variant will carryover the same powertrain as the C3 hatch, namely the free-breathing 1.2 that sends its 61kW/115Nm to the front axle through a five-speed manual.

Spec

For now, the pair of Aircross model carry the Max trim grade with standard features across both consisting of the following;

17-inch alloy wheels;

LED daytime running lights;

electric mirrors;

leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel;

six-speaker sound system;

seven-inch TFT instrument cluster;

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

wireless smartphone charger;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

three USB ports;

rear air-conditioning vents;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

dual front airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

Hill Hold Assist;

Electronic Stability Control

Colours

On the colour front, Citroën has made four mono-tone hues available; Polar White, Platinum Grey, Artense Grey and Cosmo Blue.

Also offered on both variants is no less than six dual-tone options; Cosmo Blue, Artense Grey and Platinum Grey with a contrasting Polar White roof, Artense Grey and Polar White with a Cosmo Blue roof and Polar White with a Platinum Grey roof.

Price

Included with each C3 Aircross’s price tag is a five-year/100 000 km warranty and a four-years/60 000 km service plan. A sticker for the mentioned Plus variant will only be announced at the time of its arrival.

C3 Aircross 1.2T Max AT – R344 900

C3 Aircross 1.2T Max AT seven-seat – R354 900

