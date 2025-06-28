Quartararo takes pole for Dutch MotoGP

"I would not say I am the favourite, but I am one of the podium contenders for sure.”

Fabio Quartararo claimed his fourth pole of the season at the Dutch Grand Prix. Picture: Getty Images

French rider Fabio Quartararo will start from pole for the fourth time this season after posting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday for the Dutch MotoGP.

The 26-year-old 2021 world champion, who will also start from pole for the sprint race later on Saturday, has yet to transform his excellent qualifying performances this season into victories.

For the Yamaha rider it was a welcome return to form having failed to finish in three of the last four MotoGPs.

The most crushing disappointment of all came when he was set for his first win since Germany in 2022 but suffered a technical problem in the British MotoGP last month.

However, he was back to his optimistic self post-qualifying on Saturday.

“I would not say I am the favourite, but I am one of the podium contenders for sure,” he said.

“I feel good, the bike is in good shape.”

He will be joined on the front row by Italy’s two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Spain’s Alex Marquez (Ducati-Gresini).

Marquez’s older brother and series leader Marc Marquez (Ducati), will start on the second row, having timed fourth fastest in qualifying.

Marc Marquez — who is the only other rider apart from Quartararo to have started on pole this season — has had a rough couple of days, having fallen twice in Friday’s practice sessions.

“They were not high speed crashes but the problem was the run-off areas were made up of large pebbles and not gravel like the other race tracks,” said Marquez, who had suffered bruising and also had to have a stitch to seal a cut in his jaw.

Marc Marquez leads his brother by 40 points in the standings, with Bagnaia a distant third, 110 points adrift, heading into the 10th MotoGP of the 22 race campaign.