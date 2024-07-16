Audi A5 changes face as new combustion engine A4 replacement

New naming structure sees all even numbered models become electric while those unevenly numbered receive electrified combustion engines.

A5 makes the transition to a sedan or estate as combustion engine replacement for the A4. Image: Audi

Having provided little information since announcing its model name restructuring last year, Audi has removed the wraps from the all-new A5 and S5 that replace the A4 and S4 Ingolstadt will realign as EVs supposedly within the next 12 months to 18 months.

Announced by former CEO Markus Duesmann as part of an extensive product renewal involving 20 new or updated models by 2025, the A5 now becomes a sedan or estate instead of a coupe and cabriolet as before.

As part of the mentioned renaming, motivation will come from a range of hybridised petrol and diesel engines the next generation A3 and A7 will also utilise.

In contrast, the current even number models, the A4, A6 and A8, will become fully electric, with the verdict still out on whether the Q-range of SUVs would adopt the same strategy.

The first model to also drop the controversial number denominators for the respective engines introduced to significant criticism and confusion in 2017, the A5 officially also ends the A4’s tenure as Audi’s smallest standalone entry-level sedan it held since 1994 when the internally named B5 replaced the Audi 80.

Effectively the combustion equivalent of the incoming A4, the A5 also debuts Audi’s PPC or Premium Platform Combustion architecture, a reported heavily reworked version of the A4’s MLB Evo that underpins the current A6, A7, A8, Q7, Q8 and outside of Audi, the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg.

A foundation that is said to make the A5 wider, longer and more efficient than the A4 despite no dimensional figures being provided, the newcomer also debuts a variant of the e-tron GT’s styling language while incorporating elements from now discontinued A5 Coupe.

Noticeably sleeker than the A4 with the Avant incorporating a rounded rear facia complete with design cues from the newly facelift Q8 and even the outgoing RS6 Avant, the A5 also sports Audi’s latest Singleframe grille design and second generation OLED lights comprising 60 micro diodes per section in the case of the taillights.

Completely new inside, the interior layout and design also borrows from the e-tron GT in the look of the steering wheel, but not the dashboard which now houses three displays; an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system and, as an option, a 10.9-inch MMI unit on the passenger’s side.

Along with a new centre console utilising push buttons for the transmission rather than a lever, Audi the A5 also does away with the majority of physical buttons, but retains the rotary dial for the audio system in front of the pair of cupholders.

While exact details relating space, safety and specification tech remains to be announced, what did emerge are the choice of powerplants initially limited to three units, all with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and linked to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox.

Carrying the moniker PTG denoting powertrain generator, the mild-hybrid hardware adds an additional 18 kW to each engine’s output for short spells, while being able to recoup as much as 25 kW using brake regeneration.

Without the system’s inclusion though, the starting point 2.0 TFSI develops 110 kW in front-wheel-drive models and 150 kW in variants equipped with the quattro four-wheel-drive system.

Joining the TFSI in receiving a turbocharger and twin balancer shafts, the 2.0 TDI produces 150kW/400Nm regardless of being front-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive.

At the range’s summit, the 3.0 TFSI V6 in the S5 has upgraded to produce 270 kW, 10 kW more than the S5 Coupe/Cabriolet, with the previously optional S sport differential now included as standard.

Unknown entity

On-sale from November with order books now open in Germany from €45 200 for the front-wheel-drive 110 kW TFSI, the A5, for now, remains an unknown entity for South Africa given the generation slowdown in the luxury compact sedan segment.

Should approval be given, expect a likely late 2025 premiere restricted solely to the sedan.