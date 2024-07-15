Jaguar line-up reduced to single model as E-Pace makes early exit

Completely new line-up of electric vehicles will be seen out by the F-Pace in early 2025.

Only supposed to have ended in 2025, Jaguar has opted to end production of the E-Pace earlier along with its sedan models. Image: Jaguar

Ahead of its move towards complete electrification next year, Jaguar has revised its product plans again by announcing that only a single model will see out 2024 instead of the planned two.

Last year, the leaping cat announced that all of its combustion engine products, including the all-electric I-Pace, would be discontinued in 2025 as part of a complete line-up restructuring comprising solely EVs.

At the time, it was reported that all of Castle Bromwich’s sedans and sports cars would be axed by 2024, with only the E-Pace and F-Pace SUV remaining into the early part of 2025.

“We don’t want the product to be out of the market for too long, particularly the electrified one [I-Pace], Right now, people are telling me it’s going to be in the first half of 2025. That’s just under two years away. I’d be more confident in that response when we’re nine to 12 months away,” CEO of Jaguar’s parent company, JLR, Adrian Mardell told Britain’s Autocar.

Despite it being reported in March this year that production of the XE and XF would cease by June, motor1.com, citing a report from Automotive News Europe, states a surprise u-turn had been taken involving the E-Pace joining its sedan siblings and I-Pace in being discontinued with immediate effect.

With production of the F-Type having already concluded last year, the decision not to carry the E-Pace over in 2025 forms part of a reported plan to reduce loss making products into a single that will remain profitable in the run-up to 2025.

It therefore means that as of July, only the F-Pace remains on Jaguar’s product portfolio, albeit for a limited time too as a pair of farewell special edition variants had already debuted in May as part of the final run-out.

“Whether it will be as perfectly planned as that, we’ll see – maybe we’ll sell out more quickly, or maybe it will take a little longer to sell through the current inventory. But the plan is to sunset the current product portfolio and then launch the new ones,” Jaguar President and CEO for North America, Joe Eberhardt, told Road and Track in February.

The onset of 2025 will see all of Jaguar’s products ride on the EV-optimised JEA platform and also end usage of the Ford-era AJ-V8 supercharged engine that will likely see out production once assembly of the F-Pace ends.

As it stands, the bent-eight, which has been in production in various displacements since 1996, now solely motivates the F-Pace SVR as usage by the former Land Rover brand effectively ended earlier this month with the debut of the BMW-engine Defender OCTA.

Locally, Jaguar South Africa’s website still lists the F-Type, E-Pace, F-Pace and I-Pace, though expect these to dwindle over the coming months as stock runs-out.

Additionally, it remains to be seen whether JLR’s restructuring would lead to the Jaguar brand being retired in 2025 and emphasis placed on the Defender, Discovery and Range Rover marques.

