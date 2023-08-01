Raptor it is as Haval debuts new off-road ready PHEV SUV

By Charl Bosch

Unmasked towards the end of last month, Great Wall Motors (GWM)’s upscale Haval brand has now divulged more details of its new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) off-road focused SUV, the Raptor.

You read that right

Previously known as the Xianglong, which translates as ‘flying lizard’ in Mandarin, the internally designated B26 now goes by the name of Raptor in a move unlikely to find much favour from Ford should it be exported to markets where the Blue Oval sells the Ranger Raptor.

ALSO READ: War of names likely as Haval renames new Xianglong SUV Raptor

Part of Haval’s Dragon range of SUVs, the retro-styled Raptor borrows styling inspiration from not only the original Haval Big Dog, but also the Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco.

Off-road in-mind

Rumoured to be named Thunderbolt Dog, Big Dog Pro and even Veyron, all of which no longer seemingly happening, the Raptor rides on Haval’s widely used Lemon platform that underpins the Jolion, but with the boxy exterior equally reminiscent of the Tank 300 from some angles.

Side profile as elements of the Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco, while the rear pays a passing glance to the second generation SsangYong Korando. Image: dongchedi.com.

Measuring 4 680 mm long, 1 822 mm wide and 1 916 mm tall, the Raptor has a wheelbase of 2 738 mm and according to CarNewsChina, a ground clearance of 200 mm and wading of 560 mm.

Resplendent with an electronically locking rear differential, a low range transfer case and permanent all-wheel-drive, the Raptor has a claimed departure angle of 30-degrees, approach of 24-degrees and breakover of 19-degrees.

Inside

Inside, the interior resembles that of the Tank 300 in the look of the centre console, but receives a different dashboard and air vents, a model unique steering wheel and a freestanding infotainment display not “combined” with the digital instrument cluster to create a “single” piece unit.

Haval didn’t go in the specifics of the interior, though on first glance, all but the design of the centre console in unique to the Raptor. Image: dongchedi.com.

Making extensive of physical switchgear, no less than seven driving modes have been incorporated, although no further details regarding them or aspects of the interior were divulged.

Potent hybrid

What did emerge was the choice of powertrains under what Haval calls Hi-4 or Hybrid Intelligent Four-Wheel-Drive system.

Available in two states of tune, the first combines the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Jolion HEV with a 19-kWh lithium-ion phosphorate battery and electric motor for a combined system output of 278kW/750Nm.

Supporting charge up to 33 kW, the setup is matched to Haval’s two-speed DHT or Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, and allows for an all-electric range of 102 km.

Serving as the range’s flagship, the second option retains the turbocharged combustion engine, but eschews the battery pack for a bigger module producing 27.5-kWh.

The result is an unchanged torque output, but power hike to 282 kW with the claimed all-electric range increasing to 145 km. Also improved is the charging ability up to 41 kW.

China bound for now

Expected to go on-sale in China before the end of the year with a price tag CarNewsChina says is unlikely to exceed 200 000 yuan (R503 288), the Haval Raptor remains unconfirmed for markets outside of the People’s Republic for now, however, don’t be surprised if this changes with the onset of 2024.

Additional information from dongchedi.com.

NOW READ: Should SA get it? New Haval Xianglong details uncovered