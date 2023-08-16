Mazda3 refreshed with more kit and reduced model count

By Charl Bosch

Updated in Japan earlier this year with mostly interior tweaks, Mazda has introduced pricing details for the revised 3 in a dramatically reduced model line-up.

Spec

Last overhauled two years ago, which saw the slow-selling sedan dropped and the hatchback remaining, the Hiroshima marque has cut the range further to just three versions with the entry-level Active and Individual trim levels falling away entirely.

Most likely as a result of worsening sales and demand for SUVs, the cutback has been augmented by a revision of the 3’s standard specification sheet in which more features have been added to the remaining Dynamic and Astina trim levels.

As such, all three are now fitted with the following as standard;

wireless smartphone charger;

folding electric mirrors;

8.8-inch MZD Connect infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

auto on/off LED headlights;

keyless entry;

rear parking sensors;

auto lock/unlock doors;

reverse camera;

push-button start;

cruise control;

rain sense wipers;

Head-Up Display;

Hill Start Assist

Interior can be trimmed in black or red leather on the top-spec Astina. Picture: Mazda

Upping the ante, the Astina swaps-out the 16-inch alloys for 18-inch wheels, the manual air-conditioning for dual-zone climate control and the cloth seats for black or optional burgundy red leather upholstery.

Gaining four extra speakers for a total of 12 made by Bose, the Astina’s spec sheet also includes:

electric front seats;

rear air vents;

paddle shifters;

sunroof;

integrated satellite navigation;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Same drivetrain options

Underneath the bonnet, Mazda has kept the existing pair of SkyActiv-G petrol engines unchanged. Therefore, outputs from the 1.5-litre engine in Dynamic is rated at 88kW/153Nm, while the 2.0-litre in the Astina delivers 121kW/213Nm.

Exterior, front and rear, has remained unchanged from when the 3 debuted in 2018. Picture: Mazda

On the transmission front, the Dynamic is once again available with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic, with the self-shifter being the sole option for Astina.

Colours and price

Not affected by the range reduction is the 3’s colour palette, which comprises nine hues; Arctic White, Jet Black, Platinum Quartz, Ceramic White, Machine Grey, Polymetal Grey, Deep Crystal Blue, Soul Crysal Red and Snowflake White Pearl.

As before, a three-year unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan is included in each Mazda3’s sticker price.

3 1.5 Dynamic – R447 500

3 1.5 Dynamic AT – R462 500

3 2.0 Astina AT – R565 700

