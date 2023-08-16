Coupe styled Suzuki Fronx South African pricing revealed

Fronx takes over from the discontinued Vitara Brezza as Suzuki South Africa's smallest and newest SUV model.

Fronx sports the same frontal design as the Grand Vitara. Image: Suzuki.

Announced for South Africa shortly after making its world premiere at the Delhi Auto Expo in January, Suzuki Auto South Africa has officially divulged price and specification details of the eagerly awaited new coupe-styled Fronx compact SUV.

What is it?

The work of Suzuki’s Maruti division in India, the Fronx effectively fills the gap left vacant by the Vitara Brezza below the Grand Vitara following the local arm’s decision not to bring the new Brezza to market.

ALSO READ: Production Suzuki Baleno Cross debuts in Delhi as new Fronx

One of three new models heading to South Africa before the end of the year, the Fronx, which will also spawn a Toyota model before year-end expected to carry the Urban Cruiser Taisor moniker, rides on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno and Starlet with respective dimensions of 3 995 mm long, 1 756 mm wide and 1 550 mm tall.

It’s wheelbase stretching 2 520 mm and overall length falling within India’s sub-four metre regulations, the Fronx offers a claimed 304-litres of boot space, which increases to 605-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

Four models

For South Africa, Suzuki has stuck with its two-tier trim level designation, GL and GLX, while offering a single powerunit unit paired to either a manual or automatic gearbox.

From the B-pillar back, the Fronx is different from any other Suzuki model. Image: Suzuki.

Incidentally, none of the powertrain combinations are available in India and while the Grand Vitara can be specified with all-wheel-drive as well as a hybrid, the Fronx remains front-wheel-drive only and without an electrical assistance.

Spec

Commencing the range, the GL rides on 16-inch alloy wheels in addition to having LED headlights, colour coded folding electric mirrors, LED daytime running diodes, satin silver front and rear skidplates, roof rails and black plastic cladding around the wheel arches.

Also standard is a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, rear parking sensors and dual USB ports, plus:

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

cruise control;

dual front airbags;

Electronic Stability Programme;

ABS with EBD;

Hill Start Assist

Depicted top-spec GLX comes standard with Head-Up Display, as well as the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Image: Suzuki.

Capping the range off, the GLX receives chrome exterior accents and silver roof rails, as well as a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, height-adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry and push-button start, a wireless smartphone charger and a total of six airbags.

As well as ambient lighting, the GLX swaps the seven-inch display for the bigger nine-inch setup, while also gaining the Head-Up Display and 360-degree surround-view camera system from the comparative Baleno GLX.

No turbo boost

Set to take aim at the Volkswagen Taigo and Omoda C5, the Fronx’s sole engine options comes way of the familiar normally aspirated 1.5 K15B petrol engine used in the Baleno/Start, Ertiga/Rumion, Ciaz/Belta, Grand Vitra/Urban Cruiser and the Jimny.

Not offered in India where motivation comes from either a normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol or the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0 Boosterjet, the free-breathing petrol delivers the familiar outputs of 77kW/138Nm delivered to the ground via either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic.

Colours and price

In total, Suzuki has made six colours available for the Fronx; Arctic White Pearl, Bluish Black Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic, Lucent Orange Pearl Metallic, Grandeur Grey Pearl Metallic and Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic.

Standard across the four model range is a five-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Fronx 1.5 GL – R279 900

Fronx 1.5 GL AT – R299 900

Fronx 1.5 GLX – R315 900

Fronx 1.5 GLX AT – R355 900

